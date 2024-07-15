Argos sign Global DL, former Ottawa Gee-Gee Baptiste Pollier

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday that they have signed Global defensive lineman Baptiste Pollier.

Pollier, six-foot-two, 245 pounds, was born in France and spent 2021-2023 at the University of Ottawa, where he suited up for 48 games and recorded 32.5 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss and one interception for the Gee-Gees.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets: Get tickets for Week 7 now!

» MMQB: New quarterbacks on the rise

» Who will win in Week 7? CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch is now open!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

The defensive lineman played with the Centaures de Grenoble in France’s top football division before coming to U SPORTS.

The Argos head to Hamilton on Saturday to face the Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field at 7:00 p.m. ET.