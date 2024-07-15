CFL Fantasy Rewind: Receivers dominate in Week 6

TORONTO — It’s a wide receivers’ world and we’re just living in it.

If you’re one of the CFL Fantasy owners that had Justin McInnis and Ontaria Wilson on your team, chances are you won your matchup regardless of the rest of your lineup.

That’s because the duo totalled 83.4 FP in Week 6 after posting a combined 444 receiving yards. That’s right, four hundred and forty four yards between only two players.

The rest of this week’s top lineup include usual suspects at quarterback and running back, a surprise in Ottawa and a returning stud at tailback.

CFL.ca brings you this week’s top CFL Fantasy lineup.

Quarterback

Vernon Adams Jr., BC Lions – 27.9

What else is there to say about Adams Jr.? The pivot continues to dominate week after week and it was no different on Saturday when the veteran threw for 451 yards and a major.

Despite throwing two picks (after only one over the first five weeks of the season), Adams Jr. still finished as the top CFL Fantasy quarterback.

Running Backs

AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan Roughriders – 20.9

Ouellette found paydirt twice on Saturday after scoring only once in Weeks 1-5.

The power running back is one of the best short-yardage players in the league and should continue to add majors to his stats as long as Saskatchewan’s offence continues to give him opportunities in the red zone.

Dedrick Mills, Calgary Stampeders – 16.0

Mills returned from injury in Week 6 and didn’t skip a beat.

It was highlighted last week on CFL.ca that Mills had an interesting matchup against the Blue Bombers run-defence and the tailback didn’t disappoint, posting 131 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Wide Receivers

Justin McInnis, BC Lions – 44.3

It seemed like every ball that Adams Jr. threw in the direction of McInnis on Saturday went for a 15-yard completion or more.

The National receiver caught all 14 of his targets for 243 yards and a major, helping the Lions win an important West Division matchup while also propelling fantasy owners into victory.

Ontaria Wilson, Winnipeg Blue Bombers – 39.1

The Blue Bombers are in need of playmakers at the wide receiver position with injuries to Dalton Schoen and Kenny Lawler. In comes Ontaria Wilson, who’s emerging as a great complement to Nic Demski and makes Winnipeg’s offence that much more dangerous.

Wilson caught 13 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown against the Stampeders, including a crucial 42-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

Kalil Pimpleton, Ottawa REDBLACKS – 25.3

Quarterback Dru Brown threw for almost 500 yards in the win against the Edmonton Elks, meaning a lot of REDBLACKS receivers were filling up the statsheet.

None more so than Pimpleton, who did all his damage in only four catches for 153 yards and a touchdown.

Toronto Argonauts – 13.0

Isn’t it just so sweet when your fantasy defence scores a touchdown?

Wynton McManis added six more points to trusting fantasy owners who chose the Argos against the defending champions, propelling the Double Blue to a win and the top fantasy defence of Week 6 status.