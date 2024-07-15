CFL Injury Reports: Week 7

- News
TORONTO — Week 7’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Friday, July 19 | 7 p.m. ET | TD Place
Both the Elks and REDBLACKS did not practice on Monday, July 15.
Friday, July 19 | 9:30 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will begin their week of practice on Tuesday, July 16.
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Noah Hallett
|DB
|Hip
|Full
|TyJuan Garbutt
|DL
|Ankle
|Full
|Lucky Ogbevoen
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Kyle Samson
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Brian Cole
|LB
|Illness
|DNP
|Stanley Bryant
|OL
|Hip
|DNP
|Brady Oliveira
|RB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Michael Chris-Ike
|RB
|Knee
|DNP
|Nic Demski
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
Saturday, July 20 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field
Sunday, July 21 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium