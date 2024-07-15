Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 15, 2024

CFL Injury Reports: Week 7

Minas Panagiotakis/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 7’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

EDMONTON ELKS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Friday, July 19 | 7 p.m. ET | TD Place

Both the Elks and REDBLACKS did not practice on Monday, July 15.

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Friday, July 19 | 9:30 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will begin their week of practice on Tuesday, July 16.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Noah Hallett DB Hip Full
TyJuan Garbutt DL Ankle Full
Lucky Ogbevoen DL Knee DNP
Kyle Samson DL Healthy Scratch Full
Brian Cole LB Illness DNP
Stanley Bryant OL Hip DNP
Brady Oliveira RB Shoulder DNP
Michael Chris-Ike RB Knee DNP
Nic Demski WR Knee DNP

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Saturday, July 20 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field

 

BC LIONS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Sunday, July 21 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

 

 

