McInnis, Wilson dominate Week 6’s enhanced data plays

TORONTO — Week 6 gave us some superstar-level performances and sometimes there are only so many words that can be said about what we witnessed.

That’s where the augmented broadcasts offered by the CFL broadcast on TSN come in. TSN, the CFL and Genius Sports have worked together to give you a data enhanced feed that runs concurrently on TSN+ all season long.

Have a look at some of the top plays from this past week, which features a pair of receivers who went over the 200-yard mark, with the added info that the data enhanced broadcast offers.

SSK-BC

In Vancouver, Justin McInnis put together a career game, pulling in all 14 of his targeted passes for an astonishing 243 receiving yards, with one touchdown. The Lions took down the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders and with that took the top spot in the West Division.

CGY-WPG

In Winnipeg, first-year receiver Ontaria Wilson introduced himself to fans across the country by catching 13-16 targets for 201 yards and a touchdown. In just his sixth CFL game, Wilson played a key part in getting the Bombers their second win in a row, helping the team in its climb out of the bottom of the West Division standings.