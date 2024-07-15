MMQB: New quarterbacks on the rise

It’s encouraging to see a couple of first-time starting quarterbacks finding early success in 2024.

Ottawa’s Dru Brown and Toronto’s Cameron Dukes have helped their teams to 3-2 records and have shown promising signs in the process. And while a few household names are situated at the top of the league’s passing chart, it’s never a bad thing to have some fresh faces at the position.

Knowing how long they’ve have been searching for a quarterback solution, it should be refreshing for REDBLACKS fans to watch Brown through his first five appearances. Coming off the best game of his CFL career in Sunday night’s dramatic win over Edmonton, Brown looks like he belongs as a full-time starter and will likely only grow into his role with more playing time.

Brown went for a whopping 480 passing yards and two touchdowns in Ottawa’s 37-34 walk-off win over Edmonton, which was admittedly impressive. Brown put up those numbers while displaying the same positive traits we’ve seen from him in his four prior outings with the REDBLACKS.

What continues to impress me about Brown is his ability to stay calm and patient even when the pocket starts to collapse. A lot of first-time CFL starters can get happy feet or start forcing throws when they feel pressure, but that has rarely been the case with Brown. He completed numerous throws Sunday from the middle of the pocket, even with Edmonton defenders starting to close. Composure like that is a virtue and not easy to teach.

In five games this season (although he missed almost all of Week 5 vs. Winnipeg), Brown is up to 1,299 passing yards and five touchdown passes against two interceptions. With a talented group of receivers and more time with this offence, those touchdown totals are poised to go up as the REDBLACKS get set for a rematch with the Elks to kick off Week 7.

Then there’s Dukes, who bounced back nicely Thursday after the toughest game of his young career the week prior. Dukes threw four interceptions in Toronto’s Week 5 loss to Saskatchewan before responding with an efficient and mistake-free performance to help knock off juggernaut Montreal 37-18 one week later.

While Brown has exhibited impressive control from the pocket, Dukes has played to his strengths effectively as well. Dukes is exciting and explosive when he opts to use his impressive mobility to keep plays alive. On top of his 1,004 passing yards in five starts, Dukes has racked up 171 rushing yards on 29 carries, which is good for an average of 5.9 per carry.

Dukes wasn’t necessarily expecting to be starting games like this a few months ago but has performed well as incumbent starter Chad Kelly continues to serve his suspension. If he continues this path, though, Dukes has the opportunity to draw interest elsewhere if/when quarterback help is needed.

It’s a similar spot as the one Brown found himself in the prior few seasons. Brown bided his time in Winnipeg, impressed when he got the opportunity and eventually found his way to Ottawa in January.

It’s neat to see both Brown and Dukes finding success at the same time.

History watch

Vernon Adams Jr. is playing out of his mind.

With his hands firmly on the West Division Most Outstanding Player steering wheel, Adams just busted off another 451 passing yards in BC’s impressive 35-20 win over Saskatchewan. It’s only a third of the way through his season, but it’s time to start adding context to what we’re seeing here.

Adams is now up to a league leading 2,203 yards, which is more than 500 clear of second place Bo Levi Mitchell. That has Adams on pace for 6,609 passing yards over an 18-game season, which is, well, beyond notable.

The CFL record for single season passing yards is owned by Doug Flutie when he threw for 6,619 with Calgary in 1991. The fact ANY quarterback is on pace to anything close to that number a third of the way through needs to be acknowledged. Only Flutie (twice), Kent Austin, David Archer, and most recently Anthony Calvillo in 2004 have ever hit 6,000 in a single season.

With receivers like Alexander Hollins, Justin McInnis (who had 243 yards vs. the Riders!!), and eventually Keon Hatcher surrounding him, there’s every reason to believe the Lions will remain the league’s most vaunted passing offence.

As such, my Mr. 6,000 watch has officially begun.

Quick hits

I really liked Winnipeg’s commitment to the run in Friday’s thrilling 41-37 win over Calgary. Despite being largely contained in the first half, the now 2-4 Blue Bombers kept Brady Oliveira involved throughout the night. Oliveira finished with 109 rushing yards, his second straight game into triple digits. There’s no coincidence both of Winnipeg’s wins this season have come in Oliveira’s two games over the century mark.

Finally, I thought my television wasn’t working properly when Ottawa’s Kalil Pimpleton busted off his 70-yard touchdown catch-and-run on Sunday. It looked like I was watching a video game. After starting the season on the injured list, Pimpleton made his CFL debut in style with 153 receiving yards to go along with his electric touchdown.