Must See TV: Mayala hauls it in

TORONTO — Every week during the CFL season there are football players doing extraordinary things across Canada.

Week 6 was no exception as wide receivers dominated the spotlight with names like Hergy Mayala, Kalil Pimpleton and Alexander Hollins doing things that most humans cannot do.

What about a defensive player reaching the end zone and showing that ANYONE can score in football?

CFL.ca brings you this week’s top highlights.

THERE IS ONLY ONE BALL

Usually, bad things happen for the offence when a safety peels off his man to chase a receiver running deep and form a two-against-one situation.

Not if you’re Hergy Mayala and McLeod Bethel-Thompson though, as a perfect thrown pass drops right in the bucket for a catch that highlights concentration, skill and speed for the National receiver.

HOW ABOUT THIS BURST FOR PIMPLETON?

Every team talks about the value of having players who can turn a routine five-to-10-yard catch into a scoring play.

That’s exactly what Pimpleton did when he caugh a short pass from Dru Brown and turned on the jets to reach the end zone before everyone else. What should have been a simple first down became a Pimpleton touchdown.

INTERCEPTION HAPPENS THEN BANG!

They say playing quarterback is the toughest position in sports. There are infinite reasons as to why that affirmation exists, but one of them is the fact that if you make a mistake you might also be responsible for bringing down the player who stole the ball from you.

That’s exactly the predicament that Jake Maier found himself in when throwing a pick to Blue Bombers defensive back Deatrick Nichols before getting blocked by 290-pounder defensive tackle Jamal Woods. Kudos for Maier for not shying away from contact though.

NO PASSING TOUCHDOWNS FOR ZACH COLLAROS?

Every CFL fan has grown accostumed to watching quarterback Zach Collaros slice and dice opposing defences on a weekly basis. That’s why it was strange the fact the pivot started the season without throwing a single major before Week 6.

That streak is now gone as Collaros found the end zone twice against the Stampeders, including this beautiful strike to Ontaria Wilson, who would go on to have a 200-yard day.

HOLLINS WITH A BIG CATCH

What else is new? The Vernon Adams Jr.-Alexander Hollins connection just keeps on delivering.

On a day that Justin McInnis took on the headlines by going for 243 receiving yards, Hollins still showed he’s one of the best pass-catchers in the league with a spectacular grab on a deep ball (under pressure nonetheless) from his pivot.