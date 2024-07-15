Stamps bring back American DB Meiko Dotson

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Meiko Dotson, the team announced on Monday.

Dotson was at training camp with the Stampeders in May and participated in both of the Red and White’s pre-season games, recording one defensive tackle.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets: Get tickets for Week 7 now!

» MMQB: New quarterbacks on the rise

» Who will win in Week 7? CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch is now open!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Prior to coming to Calgary, the Daytona Beach, Fla., product attended rookie mini-camp with the National Football League’s Houston Texans in 2022. The following year, he played nine games for New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League and made 14 tackles.

In college, Dotson played his final two seasons at Florida State. In 10 games for the Seminoles, he made 21 tackles and forced a fumble. In 2019 at Florida Atlantic, he earned first-team all-Conference USA honours after setting a school single-season record with nine interceptions while making 30 tackles.

Dotson played 12 games at Georgia Tech in 2016 and made two tackles. He had four interceptions including a pick-six and 28 tackles at Garden City (Kan.) Community College in 2017.