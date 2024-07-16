AMSOIL Power Rankings: Upset the set up

TORONTO — If you thought you had a feel for the lay of the CFL landscape, Week 6 came in to remind you of how unpredictable things can get in this league.

The Montreal Alouettes and the Saskatchewan Roughriders landed in the loss column for the first time, thanks to the efforts of the Toronto Argonauts and the BC Lions, respectively. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are doing everything they can to shake off their 0-4 start and now sit on a two-game win streak after their narrow win over the Calgary Stampeders.

And even for the league’s two remaining winless teams, we’ve seen some moves made to try to get them going in the opposite direction. On Monday evening, the Edmonton Elks — still reeling after their latest heartbreaking loss — parted ways with general manager and head coach Chris Jones. Meanwhile in Hamilton, the winless Tiger-Cats come out of their bye week with new special teams coordinator Dennis McKnight still getting familiar with his new team, after Paul Boudreau was relieved of his duties two weeks ago.

Amidst all of the happenings of Week 6, we have a new team at the top of the mountain in the Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL. After an eventful Week 6, things are looking different as we roll into Week 7.

RELATED

» AMSOIL drives weekly CFL Power Rankings

» MMQB: New quarterbacks on the rise

» Costabile: 8 moments you may have missed in Week 6

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Worth noting: It was just another day at the office for Vernon Adams Jr. and the Lions’ offence, as they put 457 net yards together in their takedown of the Roughriders. On a five-game win streak and boasting a firework-warehouse-aflame offence, the Lions’ league-leading five-game win streak — plus Saturday’s win over the until-now undefeated Roughriders — vaults them into the top spot of our rankings. As well as MOP-frontrunner Vernon Adams Jr. played in the win, we have to shoutout Justin McInnis and his jaw-dropping 14 receptions (with zero drops) for 243 yards and a touchdown. On a week that saw big numbers in almost every game, McInnis’ showing still stands tall.

2. Montreal Alouettes (5-1)

Last Week: 1

Last Game: 37-18 loss to Montreal

Next Game: Vs. Saskatchewan, Thurs. July 25

Worth noting: The Als went an incredible full 300 days without a loss, before their hobbled squad fell on Thursday night to the visiting Argos. Their bye week lands at a perfect time. With Cody Fajardo limping out of action, along with receiver Kaion Julien-Grant a late pre-game scratch and with All-Star safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy sitting out last week’s game, the Als could use some time to heal up. They’ll need as many of their top players as possible with the Roughriders headed to Molson Stadium next week, kicking off a highly anticipated slate of games in Week 8.

3. Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-1)

Last Week: 2

Last Game: 35-20 loss to BC

Next game: Vs. Winnipeg, Fri. July 19

Worth noting: The Riders came out on the wrong end of an entertaining game at BC Place. Now they look to put their first blemish of the season behind them with an always tough date with the Bombers at Mosaic Stadium. While Justin McInnis and Ontaria Wilson, along with a handful of quarterbacks will get lots of attention after big outings last week, the Riders had some eye-popping stats of their own in their loss to the Lions. Shea Patterson wasn’t able to throw a touchdown pass, but he did find receiver Samuel Emilus eight times for 161 yards and Rolan Milligan Jr.‘s interception of Adams brought his season total to a league-leading four. One juicy storyline for this week is in jeopardy. Former Bomber, now Riders’ right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick left Saturday’s game with an injury and didn’t return. His status for his first game against his former team will be something to watch this week.

4. Toronto Argonauts (3-2)

Last Week: 4

Last Game: 37-18 win over Montreal

Next game: At Hamilton, Sat. July 20

Worth noting: Argo fans may be wondering where their jump in these rankings is, after they handed the Als their first loss of the season. There are a few reasons. First, the Lions handed the Riders their first loss over the weekend and now own the league’s longest winning streak. Second, the Riders topped the Argos two weeks ago in convincing fashion. Finally, while we don’t know Fajardo’s injury status, it didn’t feel warranted to drop the Als more than one spot in the rankings, leaving no room for the Boatmen to climb. If the wins keep coming, they’ll have to start to move up, though. In the meantime, Argos fans can take solace that Ryan Dinwiddie still hasn’t lost three in a row in his time as head coach.

5. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-4)

Last Week: 7

Last Game: 41-37 win over Calgary

Next game: At Saskatchewan, Fri. July 19

Worth noting: They’re not exactly humming along at their pace of the last few years quite yet, but you can feel the tides turning in Bomber land, where the once 0-4 Bombers have now rattled off two wins in a row. Brady Oliveira is the focus of the offence; after the injury bug plagued the receiving corps, Ontaria Wilson has emerged as a fill-in playmaker. Defensively, we saw Willie Jefferson make a game-changing play two weeks ago. This past week it was Deatrick Nichols jumping in front of a Jake Maier pass and bringing it home for a touchdown. There’s still a ways to go, but this Bombers team is a very interesting one to watch right now.

6. Calgary Stampeders (2-3)

Last Week: 5

Last game: 41-37 loss to Winnipeg

Next game: Vs. BC, Sun. July 21

Worth noting: The Stamps put up 458 yards of net offence in their high-scoring slugfest with the Bombers, but came up short, losing the season series with the Bombers — by a point! — in the process and dropping below .500. Jake Maier took responsibility for his team’s third loss of the season, saying that his pick six thrown to Nichols was costly and difficult to overcome. The Stamps get a second shot at the Lions on Sunday, where Maier will be focused on keeping his team in the mix in a West Division race that’s gradually tightening up on them.

7. Ottawa REDBLACKS (3-2)

Last Week: 8

Last Game: 37-34 win over Edmonton

Next game: Vs. Edmonton, Fri. July 19

Worth noting: The Power Rankings aren’t just about record, which is why the REDBLACKS sit behind two sub-.500 teams this week. Dru Brown put up phenomenal numbers against the Elks on Sunday night, making 26-38 passes for a career-best 480 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. When the ranking crew assembled on Monday morning to sort out the lay of the land, though, it considered the teams that the wins came against: two of them sit below them in these rankings and the other was against a Bombers’ team that at the time was also winless (0-1 going into their Week 2 meeting). REDBLACK fans’ justification in a higher placing will say what one lone dissenting voice said on Monday morning, as well: Dubs are dubs and the REDBLACKS have more of them than Calgary or Winnipeg. Rankings placement bickering aside, this has to be the most optimistic REDBLACK fans have been about their team in some time.

8. Edmonton Elks (0-5)

Last Week: 6

Last Game: 37-34 loss to Ottawa

Next game: At Ottawa, Fri. July 19

Worth noting: A 4-14 record last year, coupled with another long winless start in 2024 spelt the end of Chris Jones’ tenure in Edmonton. The coach that helped the club to a Grey Cup win in 2015 exits after three-plus seasons running the show for the Green and Gold and Sunday night’s last-second loss proved to be the toughest of them all. While it’s an undesirable spot to be in, the Elks can look to the 2011 BC Lions, who started 0-5, turned around their season and marched to a Grey Cup win for inspiration as they start fresh this week with Jarious Jackson assuming interim head coach duties and Geroy Simon moving into the GM chair on an interim basis. There’s time for the Elks to join the race in the West, but with Winnipeg stirring and Calgary competitive, the wins need to start arriving. Can it be sparked with an Elks’ revenge win this week in Ottawa?

9. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-5)

Last Week: 9

Last game: 44-28 loss to BC (Week 5)

Next game: Vs. Toronto, Sat. July 20

Worth noting: The Ticats left Tim Hortons Field bruised and beaten by the visiting Lions, but have had a full bye week to rest up, recover and try to sort out what’s been going wrong for them. Much like the Elks, the wins need to start happening, because the rest of the East Division is already battling with one another for seeding. Some defensive stops will be key and they won’t come easily with a rejuvenated Argos team heading to town, looking to start another win streak.