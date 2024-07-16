CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Coxie a play in pass-friendly matchup?

Congrats if you had either Ontaria Wilson and/or Kalil Pimpleton in your Week 6 lineup. Bonus points if you had both.

Discovering sleepers is a fun task, and when it comes to unearthing receivers, Week 7 will be a blast.

Prize alert: Week 7’s top CFL Fantasy point scorer will win a pair of 2025 season seats to a team of their choice plus two sideline passes.

Quarterback

Shea Patterson, Saskatchewan, $7,500 Salary (vs. Winnipeg, Friday)

Patterson has a combined 29.2 FP in his first two starts. We feel he can easily top his projection of 9.9 FP, even against a Blue Bombers defence that continues to find its stride in their current two-game win streak.

What places Patterson here is his mobility. He has 32 yards rushing in his two starts yet he’s shown throughout his college and brief pro career that he can cause problems as a runner. His growth as a passer was on display in the Week 6 loss at BC where he averaged 11.1 yards per pass, a number to keep in mind as he faces a Winnipeg pass defence that has allowed a league-high 11 completions of better than 30 yards.

Running Back

Ryquell Armstead, Ottawa, $5,000 Salary (vs. Edmonton, Friday)

All Armstead has done is score double-digit fantasy points in three straight games. The game flow in the Week 6 win over the Elks sped up in the second half, thus limiting Armstead’s production as he finished with just 40 yards on 14 carries while catching four passes for 31 yards.

Edmonton is fifth with 98 rushing yards allowed per game, but the REDBLACKS’ ground game is third with 5.1 yards per carry. If Ottawa can control the clock and keep feeding Armstead, he will sprint past our projection of 13 FP this week.

Receivers

Kalil Pimpleton, Ottawa, $4,000 Salary (vs. Edmonton, Friday)

You knew he was going to be on this list. How could he not after scoring 25.3 FP in his CFL debut by catching four of his five targets for 161 yards and a touchdown that highlighted his explosive speed.

Pimpleton is unlikely to duplicate his opening act, but quarterback Dru Brown now has a downfield threat that pairs well with Justin Hardy ($11,200), Jaelon Acklin ($8,000) and Dominique Rhymes ($10,000). He averaged 17.8 depth yards per route and pulled in all three of his targets of at least 20 yards. He won’t surprise the Elks again. However, we love the combination of value and projection (15.2 PFP), so make room for him in your lineup.

Hergy Mayala, Edmonton, $6,700 Salary (at Ottawa, Friday)

Hidden under the Elks’ winless start is the emergence of Mayala as a quality receiver. The former first-round pick of the Stampeders has found a home in Edmonton as his 88.5 per cent catch rate tops the league while his four receiving majors have him tied for third.

Kurleigh Gittens Jr. ($9,500), Dillon Mitchell ($7,500) and Eugene Lewis ($10,000) steal the spotlight on Mayala. Still, Mayala has caught each of his three targets of at least 20 yards despite a depth average of 9.1 yards per route. He’s scored in three of the four games he’s played this season, so if you need a touchdown magnet at receiver, Mayala’s your man.

Damonte Coxie, Toronto, $9,900 Salary (at Hamilton, Saturday)

The Argonauts are last in the league with 223.6 passing yards per game despite being second with a 72.4 per cent completion rate. Toronto has used an effective running game and an opportunistic defence to stay within range of Montreal in the East Division, leaving the receiving corps as a high-risk option for fantasy players.

Coxie is this week’s default among Argos pass catchers. He has just 13 receptions on 23 targets but has a pair of receiving majors while averaging 12.8 depth yards per route. Don’t expect Cameron Dukes ($8,000) to go deep often but do keep in mind the Tiger-Cats have allowed 11 touchdown passes, tying them with the Argos for most in the league. Should this game become pass-friendly, Coxie will benefit.