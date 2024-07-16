Elks add former DT Almondo Sewell as d-line coach

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced changes to their coaching staff on Tuesday, as Almondo Sewell has been named the club’s defensive line coach.

Nate O’Neal, who served as defensive line coach since the start of the 2024 season has resigned. O’Neal had joined the the Elks coaching staff as the defensive line coach on March 18, 2024. The move follows Monday’s news that the Elks relieved general manager and head coach Chris Jones of his duties.

» Elks relieve GM and head coach Chris Jones of his duties

Sewell returns to the Green and Gold after playing nine seasons with the club from 2011 to 2019, winning the 103rd Grey Cup in 2015. The 37-year-old was a six-time CFL All-Star and a seven-time West Division All-Star in his tenure with the Elks. Sewell spent the last three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes (2021-2023), where he captured his second Grey Cup ring in 2023.

In 185 career CFL games, the Akron product recorded 354 defensive tackles and 69 sacks.

The Double E return to action on Friday, July 19 when they travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Game time is 7 p.m. ET.