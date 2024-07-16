Elks sign National LS Simon Chaves

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed National long snapper Simon Chaves to the practice roster, the club announced Tuesday.

Chaves, 25, attended Ottawa Redblacks training camp earlier this year before being released in early June.

The Guelph product also attended training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2022 after going undrafted in the 2022 CFL Draft.

Collegiately, Chaves was a two-sport athlete, playing six seasons of football at the University of Guelph (2018-23), while being named an OUA second-team all-star in wrestling in the 2021-2022 season.