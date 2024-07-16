Honour Roll, Week 6: McManis, Wilson, Bombers’ O-line top of class

TORONTO — Wynton McManis, Ontaria Wilson and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 6 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 6: OFFENCE

WR | Ontaria Wilson | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | CGY 37 – WPG 41

PFF Player Grade: 90.5

Career-highs in receptions (13), targets (16) and receiving yards (201)

Two 30+ yard receptions: a career-best 42-yard effort and a 30-yard catch for his first CFL touchdown

One second down conversion reception

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 6: DEFENCE

LB | Wynton McManis | Toronto Argonauts | TOR 37 – MTL 18

PFF Player Grade: 90.6

46 total defensive snaps

Four defensive tackles

First interception of the season, returned for his fourth career touchdown

Second Honour Roll All-week selection (Week 1)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 6: OFFENSIVE LINE

Winnipeg Blue Bombers | CGY 37 – WPG 41

