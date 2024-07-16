Riders sign American OL Nick Jones

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Nick Jones, the team announced on Tuesday.

Jones (six-foot-three, 300 pounds) played 32 collegiate career games over three seasons (2021-2023) at left tackle and left guard with Mississippi State, making 25 starts.

As a senior, Jones allowed only three sacks on 657 snaps and helped the offense rush for 1,761 yards and pass for 2,182 yards. In his first two games as a Bulldog, Jones played a pivotal role in helping running back Woody Marks achieve consecutive 100-yard rushing performances. As junior in 2022, he helped the Bulldogs average 311 passing yards per game – earning the 10th best passing attack in the nation.

Prior to Mississippi State, Jones attended East Mississippi Community College (2019), appearing in 10 games. The 23-year-old was part of an offence that averaged 457.4 yards of offence per game and 34.8 points. The Lions offensive line helped running back Keon Moore rush for 100 yards in seven of its 10 games that season and helped quarterback Connor Neville register seven 300+ yard games. Overall, the offence ranked seventh nationally in total offence.