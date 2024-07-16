Stamps add National DL Justin Sambu

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed National defensive lineman Justin Sambu, the team announced on Tuesday.

A Calgary native and an alumnus of Cochrane High School, Sambu was a sixth-round selection by the Toronto Argonauts in this year’s CFL draft. He saw action in two pre-season games for the Argos and was released at the conclusion of training camp.

Sambu played his final season at Baylor University and in 12 games for the Bears in 2023, he recorded a pair of tackles. He spent the previous four years at the University of Maine and in 28 games for the Black Bears, accumulated 59 tackles including 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2022, Sambu led Maine in sacks with 5.5 and in quarterback hurries with six.

Sambu represented Cochrane High School as a member of the South all-stars at the 2016 Senior Bowl. He played three games for the Calgary Colts juniors and spent one season with the Football North program in Mississauga, Ont., before enrolling at the University of Maine.