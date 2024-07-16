Follow CFL

Insight and Analysis July 16, 2024

True North: Canadians in control through six weeks

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Take a look at the league leaders through six weeks of CFL action and you’ll notice something interesting: there are a plethora of Canadians at the top.

Offensively, defensively, and on special teams, those that come from the country they play in are dominating across the league.

Let’s first take a look at the receiving leader, Justin McInnis.

The BC Lions pass-catcher is leading the CFL in receiving yards (725), is tied for the league-lead in receiving touchdowns with Tyson Philpot (five), and has the most targets (61) and receptions (45).

The six-foot-five, 210-pounder is on pace to break 2,000 yards receiving this season (2,175), which would be an all-time record, regardless of status. The benchmark has only been reached three times in CFL history, never by a Canadian, and not in 30 years:

  • 1994 | CGY | Allen Pitts | 2,036
    1983 | TOR | Terry Greer | 2,003
    1994 | TOR | Derrell Mitchell | 2,000

Through six weeks of play, seven of the top 11 receivers hold a National passport:

Rank Name Receiving Yards Status
1 Justin McInnis 725 National
2 Alexander Hollins 656 American
3 Tyson Philpot 602 National
4 Justin Hardy 481 American
5 Shemar Bridges 396 American
6 Dillon Mitchell 372 American
7 Samuel Emilus 326 National
8 Nic Demski 314 National
T-9 Kian Schaffer-Baker 292 National 
T-9 Kurleigh Gittens Jr. 292 National 
11 Kaion Julien-Grant 288 National

Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira sits on top of all running backs with 366 yards on the ground. BC Lions kicker Sean Whyte leads the way amongst kickers, hitting all of his 21 field goal attempts so far this year.

On defence, a pair of BC Lions are leading the way in a pair of defensive categories. Linebacker Ben Hladik has 36 defensive tackles while defensive lineman Josh Archibald is tied for first in sacks with Mustafa Johnson with four.

As the season progresses, keep an eye on the Canadian players across the CFL as they hope to remain on top of the stats pages and the historic pace of McInnis.

