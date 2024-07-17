CFL.ca Game Notes: McInnis trying to catch history

TORONTO — Justin McInnis is trying to go where no one else has gone before.

The National receiver has been on a streak to start the season that has him flirting with history. Through six games, McInnis leads the league in targets (61) receptions (45) and receiving yards (725), and he is tied for first in touchdown receptions (five). His pace of 2,175 receiving yards would surpass Allen Pitts (1994) for the best season in CFL history.

The Pierrefonds, QC native has already totalled more receiving yards in 2024 than all of 2023, when he finished with 46 caches for 690 yards and five touchdowns.

McInnis had the best game of his career last week against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, catching all 14 passes thrown in his direction for 243 yards and a score. The veteran is also on pace for 135 catches, which would break the single season record for receptions by a Canadian (116).

Can the National pass-catcher continue to dominate in Week 7?

CATCHING HISTORY

McInnis’s 243 receiving yards last week was the most since Kamar Jorden’s 249 in 2018. The Canadian single-game receiving yard record is 258 (Bob Simpson in 1956).

McInnis was 14-for-14 on targets last week. The single-game receptions record by a Canadian is 15 (Andy Fantuz in 2016).

McInnis and Tyson Philpot are eyeing Brad Sinopoli’s 2018 record for receptions by a Canadian (116). They are on pace for 135 and 132 catches, respectively.

They are also on pace to surpass Terry Evanshen’s 1967 record for receiving yards by a Canadian (1,662) – McInnis with 2,175 and Philpot with 1,806.

KICKING IT INTO HIGH GEAR

Kickers are 128-for-142 (90.1 per cent) on field goal attempts. <49 yards | 88-of-92 | 95.7 per cent 40+ yards | 40-of-50 | 80.0 per cent 50+ yards | 12-of-14 | 85.7 per cent

Two kickers are perfect this season – Sean Whyte (21-of-21) and René Paredes (16-of-16). Three additional players have a 90+ per cent success rate – Lewis Ward (94.4), Lirim Hajrullahu (93.3) and Marc Liegghio (91.7).

The best league-wide success rate was 88.3 per cent in 2018.

Whyte’s active 39 consecutive field goals is the second longest streak in league history behind Ward (69). His seven field goals in Week 6 tied Lui Passaglia (1985 and 1998) for second most in a game. The record is eight held by four players.

Sergio Castillo is on pace for 12 made field goals from 50+ yards. The record of eight is held by three players.

QUICK SLANTS

League-wide

Last week’s 259 points (64.8 points per game) was the highest total since Week 6 of 2017 (270 points and 67.6 ppg).

Ten games have been decided by four points or less; there were 19 last season.

From 2021-23, three players recorded 200+ receiving yard games. Three have reached the feat this season: Alexander Hollins (215), Ontaria Wilson (201) and Justin McInnis (243).

Of the 145 passes that have been thrown in the red zone, 40 have been caught for touchdowns and two have been intercepted.

EDM at OTT

Edmonton leads the all-time series 48-29-2.

Edmonton’s average margin of defeat this season is four points. All five of their games have been decided in the final three minutes, including the past three by walk-off field goals.

Nyles Morgan is two shy of 250 career defensive tackles.

Ottawa’s Dru Brown threw a career-high 480 yards in Week 6. It was his first career game with 400+ and his third with 300+.

Ottawa had three players with 100+ receiving yards last week: Kalil Pimpleton (153), Dominique Rhymes (131) and Justin Hardy (110). Hamilton was the last team to accomplish the feat in 2019.

Pimpleton’s 153-receiving yard debut was the most from a first-year player since Manny Arceneaux’s 158 in 2009.

Hardy has three 100+ receiving yard performances in five games. He had two in 18 games last season and none prior.

WPG at SSK

Winnipeg’s next victory will be Mike O’Shea 99th as a head coach, tying Cal Murphy for 11th all-time.

Zach Collaros (29,739) needs 261 passing yards to become the 20th player to reach the 30,000 mark.

Adam Bighill’s next sack will be the 50th of his career. He would join Willie Pless and Charleston Hughes as the only players with 500+ tackles and 50 sacks.

Brady Oliveira has recorded back-to-back 100+ rushing yard games in the regular season for the first time in his career.

Saskatchewan’s Rolan Milligan Jr. tops the CFL in defensive takeaways with his league-leading four interceptions. He is second in defensive plays (42) and he is tied for first in special teams tackles (nine).

TOR at HAM

Ryan Dinwiddie is 39-16 (.709). A win this week would make him the fifth-fastest to the 40-win mark.

Toronto has won six straight in the series. The Ticats’ last victory came on August 12, 2022.

Wynton McManis is two shy of 250 career defensive tackles.

Janarion Grant has two kick-return touchdowns (1 KO, 1 PR). Grant, Bashir Livingston and Henry Williams are the only players with at least one punt return touchdown in five straight years.

In his past two games, Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell has 696 passing yards, five touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Hamilton tops the CFL in pass knockdowns (21). Stavros Katsantonis is tied for the league-lead with five.

Shemar Bridges is on pace for 122 catches, which would break Derel Walker’s first-year record of 89 in 2015. His pace of 1,426 receiving yards would be the fourth most by a first-year player.

BC at CGY