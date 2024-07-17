CFL Fantasy Projections: Ouellette to score again?

Rankings for Week 7 of CFL Fantasy play offer some mild surprises along with a handful of newcomers bidding for the spotlight.

No position is impacted more than receiver, where a new, yet not shocking, face sits atop the rankings.

RELATED

» CFL Fantasy Rewind: Receivers dominate Week 6

» CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Coxie a play in pass-friendly matchup?

» Start vs. Sit: Opportunity for a reliable veteran

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Quarterbacks

1. Vernon Adams Jr., BC, $15,000 Salary (26.5 Projected Fantasy Points): Much has been made of Adams Jr.’s record pace for shattering the single-season mark for passing yards, but he’s also on pace for 42 total majors, being capable to score both through the air and his legs.

2. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $11,500 Salary (19.7 PFP): Win or lose, Mitchell is a strong bet to continue his streak of multiple passing majors to five straight games as he faces an Argos defence allowing 28.2 points per game.

3. McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Edmonton, $11,000 Salary (17.6 PFP): Even with a new coaching staff, the Elks should continue using McBeth’s right arm as the path toward gaining the elusive first win of the season.

4. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $11,500 Salary (9 PFP): A warm welcome back to the rankings for Collaros, who has an excellent opportunity to crack the 20 FP barrier for the first time this season when he faces a Riders pass defence allowing a league-high 340.6 yards per game.

5. Dru Brown, Ottawa, $10,000 Salary (13.6 PFP): We’re not counting on Brown to repeat last week’s 25 FP in the win at Edmonton. Still, he’s shown what he can do with an underrated receiving corps.

Running Backs

1. Ka’Deem Carey, Toronto, $10,400 Salary (15.5 PFP): If you need an Argos player in your lineup, Carey tops the list. He’s averaged at least 11.7 FP in each start, and in a season where high scoring running backs are scarce, Carey’s reliability is pure gold to fantasy players.

2. AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan, $12,000 Salary (14.1 PFP): Ouellette snapped a three-game scoreless streak with a pair of majors in Week 6. Facing a Blue Bombers run defence allowing a league-worst 117.8 yards per game on the ground makes him a strong play, especially since quarterback Shea Patterson ($7,500) has shown his passing chops.

3. James Butler, Hamilton, $12,900 Salary (13.8 PFP): The last time we saw Butler, he lit the BC defence up for 28.5 FP. Even though he collides with a Toronto run defence ranked second overall, the open week helped the Ticats find creative ways to keep him involved.

4. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $11,100 Salary (13 PFP): Of Mills’ 55 carries, 12 have been at least 10 yards. He leads the league with four carries of better than 20 yards, so though he squares off against a rugged Lions defence, his ability to ignite on any given carry makes him worthy of your lineup.

5. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $10,000 Salary (11.7 PFP): Oliveira has not scored a touchdown this season, limiting his fantasy potential. A date against Saskatchewan and its stingy run defence (47.4 yards allowed per game) makes him a risky bet despite knowing the Blue Bombers will feed him regardless.

6. William Stanback, BC, $12,200 Salary (14.1 FP): Last week’s brutal outing against the Roughriders is hard to shake off when ranking Stanback. Better numbers are expected, yet his salary and lack of production are difficult to consider.

Receivers

1. Justin McInnis, BC, $10,000 Salary (25.1 PFP): McInnis is blistering hot, having caught 24 of his 27 targets for 287 yards and three majors in the past two games. There is little reason to suggest McInnis will slow down.

2. Alexander Hollins, BC, $14,000 Salary (21.7 PFP): Only his teammate’s monster run took Hollins from atop the rankings. He was targeted 14 times in Week 6, so fantasy players can still have faith in Hollins despite his “modest” 13.3 FP against the Roughriders.

3. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $10,800 Salary (19.1 PFP): Take out his 7.3 FP against the Bombers in Week 5, and Hardy is averaging just over 22 FP per game. He’ll stay in the range of 18-22 FP as Dru Brown continues to emerge.

4. Ontaria Wilson, Winnipeg, $3,700 Salary (11.1 PFP): The signs of Wilson’s Week 6 masterpiece of 39.1 FP were there as the number of his targets was quietly on the uptick along with Zach Collaros’ faith in him. Wilson is not a one-game wonder and is worthy of being in your lineup at a maddening sick value.

5. Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan, $10,000 Salary (13.5 PFP): He’s now the most consistent of the Roughriders’ receiving unit, scoring at least 12.9 FP in three straight games. Emilius should take advantage of a Bombers secondary that’s allowed a league-high 11 completions of better than 30 yards.

6. Shemar Bridges, Hamilton, $5,500 Salary (16.5 PFP): Bridges is fourth with 45 targets, and his 75.6% catch rate will continue to make him a favourite target of Bo Levi Mitchell.

7. Dillon Mitchell, Edmonton, $8,000 Salary (13.2 PFP): Coming off a season-low 3.7 FP, Mitchell will rebound in his second chance against the REDBLACKS secondary. His 15.8 average depth yards ranks third among receivers with at least 20 targets.

8. Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Edmonton, $9,500 Salary (15.3 PFP): As long as McLeod Bethel-Thompson is throwing the ball, you know Gittens Jr. is going to be involved in the Elks’ passing attack.

9. Tim White, Hamilton, $10,500 Salary (13.3 PFP): The production we’ve become accustomed to from White is coming. He’s been targeted 27 times in the last two games, a clear sign Bo Levi Mitchell believes it.

10. Marken Michel, Calgary, $8,000 Salary (13.9 PFP): Michel is riding a streak of four games where he’s scored at least 12.7 FP. Until Reggie Begelton snaps out of his early season skid, Michel is the Stamps’ top target.

11. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $9,500 Salary (11.9 PFP): All is well now that Demski and Zach Collaros’ first TD collaboration. Saskatchewan has allowed 10 completions of at least 30 yards, and Demski should be able to add to that total Friday.

12. Eugene Lewis, Edmonton, $11,000 Salary (10.3 PFP): Last week’s 14.9 FP has us feeling good about Lewis. He’s due for an outburst that reminds fantasy players why he’s an elite receiver.

Defences

1. Saskatchewan, $9,800 Salary (10.6 PFP): The Roughriders recorded an interception in each game this season. They’ll face Collaros, who has a 2:6 TD: INT mark.

2. Toronto, $8,000 Salary (5 PFP): A season-best 13 FP in Week 6 gives the Argonauts momentum to fantasy players as they meet a winless Tiger-Cats team with a -6-turnover margin.

3. Winnipeg, $9,000 Salary (5.4 PFP): Consecutive wins for the Blue Bombers have come with a combined 19 FP from their defence.

4. BC, $9,500 Salary ($9,100 PFP): Sacks remains a calling card for the Lions, who have had seven QB takedowns in the past two games.