Checking Down: Jermarcus Hardrick out long term

TORONTO — Offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick will be out long term after suffering an injury in Week 6 against the BC Lions, said head coach Corey Mace after practice at Mosaic Stadium.

The veteran was carted off the field at BC Place and didn’t return in the eventual Roughriders loss to the Lions. A candidate to take the right tackle spot is rookie Jacob Brammer, added Mace.

Hardrick re-joined the Riders in the off-season after seven seasons in Winnipeg, where he was a two-time CFL All Star and Grey Cup champion.

In other injury news, Brady Oliveira and Nic Demski returned to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday for the Winnipeg Blue Bomber. Oliveira was listed as questionable for the game on Friday while Demski is listed as available. Folarin Orimolade and Jake Ceresna were limited in practice on Tuesday for the Argos.

CFL.ca is checking down with news and notes from Week 7.

BC LIONS

– Justin McInnis leads all receivers in yards after six weeks and is on pace to break the all-time record for a pass-catcher (CFL.ca).

– The Lions have roared to the top of the AMSOIL Power Rankings after taking down the last undefeated team on Saturday (CFL.ca).

– The CFL on TSN panel lists its top five quarterbacks in the CFL this season, with Lions’ Vernon Adams Jr. sitting at the top (TSN.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks announced on Monday that they have parted ways with general manager and head coach Chris Jones. Geroy Simon takes over as interim general manager, while offensive coordinator and quarterbacks Coach Jarious Jackson becomes the team’s interim head coach. Jackson will retain his offensive play calling duties. (CFL.ca). They also announced on Tuesday further changes to their coaching staff, including naming Almondo Sewell as defensive line coach (CFL.ca).

– The Elks are hoping a coaching change can turn the franchise around after a winless start to the season (TSN.ca).

– Donnovan Bennett and Henoc Muamba discuss Chris Jones’ termination as general manager and head coach and what it means to the Edmonton Elks, who just added yet another walk-off field goal loss to their record (The Waggle Podcast, CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Calgary Stampeders have signed National defensive lineman Justin Sambu, the team announced on Tuesday. A Calgary native and an alumnus of Cochrane High School, Sambu was a sixth-round selection by the Toronto Argonauts in this year’s CFL draft. He saw action in two pre-season games for the Argos and was released at the conclusion of training camp. (CFL.ca).

– The Stampeders have signed American defensive back Meiko Dotson, the team announced on Monday. Dotson was at training camp with the Stampeders in May and participated in both of the Red and White’s pre-season games, recording one defensive tackle (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Nick Jones, the team announced on Tuesday. Jones played 32 collegiate career games over three seasons (2021-2023) at left tackle and left guard with Mississippi State, making 25 starts (CFL.ca).

– Quarterback Shea Patterson welcomed his son early in the morning of July 6 and is loving his life as a new dad (Rob Vanstone, Riderville.com).

– Taylor Shire and Darrell Davis discuss Saskatchewan’s first loss of the season and give their thoughts on a possible bounce back this week (Regina Leader-Post).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Bombers offensive line is starting to shake off a slow start to the season amidst a two-game winning streak for Winnipeg (Jim Bender, Winnipeg Sun).

– Receiver Ontaria Wilson keeps evolving as a CFL receiver as he emerges as a dangerous weapon for the wide receiver group in Winnipeg (Scott Billeck, Winnipeg Sun).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz thinks the Tiger-Cats will get their first win of the season on Saturday when they face the Argonauts. Check out all this week’s Writers’ picks (CFL.ca).

– Ticat defensive back Jamal Peters joined the team this season after playing for the Toronto Argonauts for three seasons. TSN’s Matthew Scianitti talked to the former Double Blue cornerback as he prepares to face his former team for the first time in the regular season (TSN.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Wynton McManis is at the head of the class for Week 6 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (CFL.ca).

– Running back Ka’Deem Carey is enjoying his transition to Toronto after spending his first four seasons in Calgary (TSN.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– Bralon Addison practised fully for the REDBLACKS on Tuesday as the team prepares to face the Elks on Friday. Addison missed Ottawa’s Week 6 matchup against Edmonton (CFL.ca).

– Ottawa’s Dru Brown has helped his team to a 3-2 record while showing promising signs in the process, writes Pat Steinberg in his weekly MMQB (CFL.ca).

– Brown broke down the game winning drive against the Elks. With no time left on the clock, the young pivot talked about the chemistry he has with his teammates as the REDBLACKS pulled out the win (TSN.ca).

– Can Kalil Pimpleton duplicate or exceed his four-catch, 153 yard debut as the REDBLACKS face the Elks at TD Place on Friday? (Don Brennan, The Gazette).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Alouettes lost their first game of the season in Week 6. Check out where do they stand in this week’s AMSOIL Power Rankings (CFL.ca).

– Quarterback Cody Fajardo is putting up numbers for the East Division first-place Montreal Alouettes in 2024 (MontrealAlouettes.com).