Costabile: 4 storylines to watch in Week 7

There’s no Thursday night game in Week 7 but don’t fret CFL fans because that just means we get to enjoy our first CFL doubleheader of the season on Friday night!

The Friday Night Football double feature kicks off in Ottawa with the rematch of last week’s battle between the Edmonton Elks and REDBLACKS.

Then things move to Regina where the Saskatchewan Roughriders play host to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the first game of the year between these heated rivals.

On Saturday another pair of rivals hit the field in Hamilton as the Tiger-Cats welcome the Toronto Argonauts down the QEW.

And finally on Sunday, the BC Lions head out on the road to take on the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium.

With Week 7 almost here, I have one storyline to watch in every game.

IS THIS THE WEEK FOR EDMONTON?

Edmonton at Ottawa | Friday, July 19 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Three weeks in a row the Elks have lost on the foot of an opposing team’s kicker. Last week was the third-straight game-winning, walk-off field goal that handed Edmonton a devastating loss.

With an 0-5 record, is this the week they get their first W?

The Elks have not been far off from winning games. If a few plays here or a few plays there go differently, they could be looking at a winning record instead of facing an early 0-fer one in 2024.

The team relieved head coach and general manager, Chris Jones, from his duties earlier this week, handing the keys over in an interim basis to Geroy Simon (general manager) and Jarious Jackson (head coach). Is this enough of a spark to finally get their first victory of the season?

Edmonton will hope so as they take on the same team that they lost to in Week 6 where Lewis Ward booted a field goal with no time left on the clock last Sunday night.

TAKE IT AWAY, GIVE IT AWAY

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan | Friday, July 19 | 9:30 p.m. ET

You hear this all the time: win the turnover battle, win the game.

Keep an eye on the turnover battle in this weekend’s matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders (+8 turnover ratio) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-1 turnover ratio).

The Riders are the best team in the CFL at taking the ball away from opponents with 16 on the season, 11 of those being interceptions. Six different Roughriders have hauled in a pick; Rolan Milligan Jr. (four), Deontai Williams (two), CJ Avery (two), Jameer Thurman (one), DaMarcus Fields (one), and Marcus Sayles (one). They’ve also scored a league-high 57 points off turnovers this year.

Winnipeg, on the other hand, has given the ball away 11 times, tied for most in the CFL through six weeks. It’s worth noting that seven of those giveaways are interceptions and you know Saskatchewan’s defence will be licking their chops to get one on the Bombers this weekend.

BO LEVI MITCHELL ON PACE FOR CAREER-HIGHS

Toronto at Hamilton | Saturday, July 20 | 7:00 p.m. ET

For all the love we have given Vernon Adams Jr. (and for good reason) Bo Levi Mitchell is also off to a hot start to his season in Hamilton.

It’s important to remember that win/loss is not a quarterback stat, so set aside the Tiger-Cats 0-5 record and just look at what Bo’s been able to do in black and gold this year.

Just like Adams Jr., Mitchell is also on pace to hit 6,000 yards passing this season (6,015). He’s thrown 11 touchdown passes (one less than Adams Jr.’s league-leading 12) and has completed 67.8% of his passes (just slightly ahead of Adams Jr.’s 67.3%).

Not only is Mitchell throwing the ball well, but his mobility has also been excellent.

He’s using his feet to extend the pocket when he needs to. He’s also called his own number eight times for 70 yards, his highest totals in both categories since 2018 when he finished the season with 16 carries and 108 yards. Right now he is on pace to hit 28 carries and a career-high in rushing yards (252). The most yards on the ground Mitchell has tallied was 232 (35 carries) in 2014.

Keep an eye on the Ticats’ pivot on Saturday as Mitchell and co. will look to get their first win of the season against their rival Toronto Argonauts.

ALL EYES ON JUSTIN MCINNIS

BC at Calgary | Sunday, July 21 | 7:00 p.m. ET

What an absolutely sensational start to the season Justin McInnis is having.

His 725 receiving yards lead the CFL and put him on a pace to surpass 2,000 yards (2,175), which would be an all-time record in the CFL, Canadian or American.

Yes, his entire body of work this season has been nothing short of fantastic, but let’s look at just his last two games alone.

Last week, the six-foot-five, 210-pound pass-catcher hauled in all 14 (yes, 14!) passes thrown his way for 243 yards and a touchdown. The week prior, he grabbed 10 of 13 passes for 144 yards and two majors. 387 yards of his total yardage and over half of his total receptions (24 of 45) came in the past two contests.

Vernon Adams Jr. is feeling the chemistry with his favourite receiver this season and now they go against a Stampeders defence that is giving up 306.4 yards through the air (third-most in the CFL). There should be plenty more yards to come for McInnis in Week 7’s finale on Sunday night.