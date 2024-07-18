Can Emilus go over 100 against Bombers in Week 7?

Ugh! Blitz Picks doesn’t love being at .500, which is where we were in Week 6. Entering Week 7 with an overall record of 36-12, we are motivated to achieve greatness in pursuing a perfect record.

RELATED

» CFL Fantasy Rewind: Receivers dominate Week 6

» CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Coxie a play in pass-friendly matchup?

» CFL Fantasy Projections: Ouellette to score again?

» Start vs. Sit: Opportunity for a reliable veteran

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

1. Will the Roughriders have a receiver over 100 yards against the Blue Bombers this week?

Play Riders Blitz Picks Here

Yes. Winnipeg has allowed a league-high 11 completions of at least 30 yards. The question isn’t if Saskatchewan will have a receiver over 100 yards, it’s who will be among Samuel Emilus ($10,500), Shawn Bane Jr. ($12,600), Kian Schaffer-Baker ($9,000), or Jerreth Sterns ($6,600).

2. Blue Bombers kicker Sergio Castillo has hit field goals over 50 yards in each of the past three games. Will he make a 50-yarder or better against the Roughriders?

Play Bombers Blitz Picks Here

Yes. Let’s give the kickers some love, especially Castillo, who has displayed his strength and accuracy by connecting on four of his five attempts of 50-plus yards. He’s leading the league with 747 field goal yards, and we’re betting he’ll top 800 yards or better with just one attempt.

3. Will the Lions score 24.5 points or more against the Stampeders?

Play Lions Blitz Picks Here

Yes. The league’s highest-scoring offence (29.3 points per game) faces a Calgary defence that has yielded 26.8 points per game. Vernon Adams Jr. ($15,000) has ample firepower available to extend BC’s six-game streak of scoring at least 26 points.

4. How many receptions will Hamilton receiver Shemar Bridges have against Toronto (seven or more or six or less)?

Play Ticats Blitz Picks here

Six or less. Bridges ($6,000), who is fifth in the league with 34 receptions, will be a key contributor to the Ticats’ offence, but quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell ($11,500) will have to distribute targets to Tim White ($10,500), Steven Dunbar Jr. ($9,500), and Kiondre Smith ($10,000). Five catches on seven targets seems a reasonable bet for the breakout newcomer.

5. Will Edmonton receiver Eugene Lewis finish with more or less than 99 receiving yards against Ottawa?

Play Elks Blitz Picks Here

Less. Lewis ($10,000) had a season-high 89 receiving yards in the Week 6 loss to the REDBLACKS, and while it might feel the former All-Star is trending upward his 57.6 per cent catch rate is still a concern considering receivers Kurleigh Gittens Jr. ($9,500) and Dillon Mitchell ($7,500) each have better catch rates.

6. Will Calgary running back Dedrick Mills finish with 78.8 rushing yards or more against BC?

Play Stamps Blitz Picks Here

No. Mills ($11,100) tops the league in rushing yards per game but runs into a Lions defence ranked third in fewest rushing yards per game at 83.7 yards per game. While Mills can certainly explode for a gain of 20+ yards, chances are the Stampeders will need to rely more on the arm of pivot Jake Maier ($11,700) to stay within shouting distance of the Lions.

7. Will Ottawa receiver Kalil Pimpleton record over or under 74.5 receiving yards against Edmonton?

Play REDBLACKS Blitz Picks Here

More. The buzz remains strong regarding the REDBLACKS newcomer ($4,000), who pulled in 181 receiving yards and a major on just four receptions in the Week 6 thriller at the Elks. He may not need four catches to top the over as he’s already shown what he can do in the open field.

8. Will Toronto kicker Liram Hajrullhahu’s longest field goal be over or under 40.5 yards against Hamilton?

Play Argos Blitz Picks Here

Over. While he has yet to attempt a field goal of more than 50 yards, Hajrullhahu is 4-for-5 in attempts of 40-49 yards with a long of 48. Entering Week 7 with a 93.3% success rate, count on the Argos’ difference maker to come through from long distance yet again.