Elks, REDBLACKS meet again under different circumstances

OTTAWA — Less than five days after the Ottawa REDBLACKS kicked a game winning field goal in the dying seconds to beat the Edmonton Elks, the two teams meet again on Friday night at TD Place.

The short week brought about significant change in Edmonton as Chris Jones was relieved of his duties as head coach and general manager.

It’s now Jarious Jackson’s team to lead with the interim tag attached.

Despite the shakeup and short week, Jackson expects his team to be ready to go when the whistle blows.

“It’s definitely a tough situation,” Jackson told reporters.

“At the end of the day, we have to lace our boots up and keep pushing forward. For me, it’s all about being positive and having hope. The players, they believe, the locker room is still together and I just want them to have hope and push forward and know that we can get wins going down the stretch here. There’s still a lot of football left to be played.”

The Elks offence is averaging 26.4 points per game after putting up 34 last week against the REDBLACKS.

Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson will be looking for more of the same having completed 26 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Part of his success has been his ability to find multiple receivers.

It was Eugene Lewis and Hergy Mayala who led the way in their first meeting with 89 and 88 yards, respectively. Already possessing chemistry with Dillon Mitchell and Kurleigh Gittens Jr., the pass game could be their ticket to win number one.

Facing a team for a second straight week is no easy task and Ottawa has depth at secondary capable of holding the Elks at bay. Tobias Harris and Deandre Lamont were noticeable the first time around and are going to be assisted by the talented Alonzo Addae and Damon Webb in shutting down the Elks expanding pass game.

As frustration is surely mounting, Bethel-Thompson wants his team to stay committed and focused on the task at hand.

“No ones coming to save us,” he told reporters.

“You look it straight in the eye, stare the demon down and try to get it fixed. That’s all you can do as men. We have an incredible locker room that’s going to do that and fight until the end. All you can do is stare the demon down and get it going.”

There’s no doubt more is needed out of running back Kevin Brown as he’s totalled 175 yards through five games. Watch for Jackson to also give hand offs to Javon Leake, who carried the ball four times for 19 yards in Week 6.

Understanding Edmonton’s reliance on the pass game, it gives the REDBLACKS defensive front an opportunity to focus on putting pressure on Bethel-Thompson. Defensive lineman Michael Wakefield and linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox combined for three sacks on the Elks pivot last week and aim to help their secondary in forcing him to make quick decisions.

Ottawa quarterback Dru Brown showed no signs of rust after suffering a head injury in their Week 5 loss to Winnipeg, as he threw for 480 yards and two touchdowns.

Confidence can be a dangerous thing, and the REDBLACKS receivers certainly have it heading into the rematch.

Kalil Pimpleton, who should be even more comfortable playing in his second game of the season, Dominique Rhymes and Justin Hardy combined for 394 of those yards and hope to be a thorn in the side of the Edmonton secondary once again.

Aside from Kordell Jackson’s interception, the Elks defensive backs need a bounce back. In order to have it, Darrius Bratton, Kai Gray and Marcus Lewis have to enter the game with a short memory.

The fact Ottawa put up 37 points with only 40 yards from running back Ryquell Armstead is another cause for concern for the Elks. Armstead has been among the most dynamic rushers this season and if he gets going in Bob Dyce’s play calling, there’s no telling how productive the offence could be.

The play of linebackers Nick Anderson and Nyles Morgan is once again important in stopping the run game, while attempting to make Brown uncomfortable in the pocket.

With Shawn Oakman playing his second game, he too will be relied upon in a shutdown role.

Ottawa can jump Toronto in the East Division standings, at least for the time being, with a win.

Edmonton is hoping new leadership brings about a change in the standings.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Canadians can watch on TSN/RDS while International and U.S. audiences can catch the game on CFL+.

— With files from OttawaREDBLACKS.com and GoElks.com