From the Editor’s Desk: Are you not entertained?

Are you not entertained??

I ask that because I really do think this is the most exciting start to a CFL season that I’ve ever seen. Week in and week out we are treated to close, high-scoring, sit-on-the-edge-of-your couch contests and I’m absolutely loving it.

Here’s a few notes from our CFL stats team to show you just how exciting this season has been through six weeks:

Last week’s 259 points (64.8 points per game) was the highest total since Week 6 in 2017 (yes, 2017!). That week saw 270 points and 67.6 points per game.

Ten games have been decided by four points or less. There were 19 total last season.

From 2021-23, three players recorded 200+ receiving yard games. Three have reached the feat this season: Alexander Hollins (215), Ontaria Wilson (201) and Justin McInnis (243).

We’re just gettin’ started and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for us in Week 7.

Here’s my CFL Fantasy team for this week:

QB – Vernon Adams Jr. ($15,000) CAPTAIN

RB – AJ Ouellette ($11,000)

RB – Ryquell Armstead ($5,000)

WR – Justin McInnis ($12,000)

WR – Justin Hardy ($11,200)

FLEX – Ontaria Wilson ($5,000)

Defence – BC Lions ($9,500)

This week I built my entire CFL Fantasy roster around Vernon Adams Jr. and Justin McInnis. They’re the top two fantasy point getters so far in 2024 with Adams Jr. leading the way (156.6 total, 26.1 per game) followed by McInnis (149.5 total, 24.92 per game). Their chemistry is undeniable this year and with half of McInnis’ total yards and total receptions coming in his last two games (36.4 FP and 44.3 FP), I think they continue their magic this week against Calgary.

AJ Ouellette and Ryquell Armstead are my running backs this week. Ouellette is finally finding his groove, scoring two touchdowns last week to go along with 72 yards on the ground and 6.o yards per carry. Against a Bombers run defence that is giving up a league-high 117.8 yards per game on the ground, I think he continues to feast this week. Armstead is a nice, inexpensive option, and though he only had 11.1 FP last week against Edmonton, he’s gotten double digits in all but one game so far this season.

My receivers are McInnis, as mentioned above and Justin Hardy and my FLEX option is Ontaria Wilson. Hardy’s been a great fantasy choice this year with three of his five games above 20 FP. He hauled in 117 yards against Edmonton last week and with Dru Brown looking to his favourite target quite a bit this season, I think that continues this week in the rematch. Wilson exploded for 39.1 FP last week, putting the league on notice as he was Zach Collaros‘ go-to guy in the contest. Will he haul in 201 yards again this week? I’m not sure (but it could happen!) but at $5,000, it’s worth slotting him in.

And finally, my defence this week is the BC Lions.

Edmonton at Ottawa

Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET

The Edmonton Elks have been oh-so-close in all five of their losses this year. Is this the week they finally get win No. 1? I really think so. A shakeup in the front office (Geroy Simon is filling in as interim general manager and Jarious Jackson taking over head coaching on an interim basis with Chris Jones out) usually sparks something in a team. DeVonte Dedmon is injured and won’t play this week for the REDBLACKS and though Dru Brown was sensational last week (480 yards) against this same team, I think it’s McLeod Bethel-Thompson and his Elks winning this one.

PICK: Edmonton

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

Friday, 9:30 p.m. ET

Sure, Saskatchewan doesn’t have their starting quarterback and will be missing their star right tackle, Jermarcus Hardrick, for the long term, but I think this matchup comes down to the turnover battle anyways. Saskatchewan leads the league in takeaways (16) and has a +8 turnover ratio. Winnipeg’s turnover ratio is -1 and they are tied for the most giveaways with 11. It’s the makings of an excellent matchup and I think it goes in the home team’s direction.

PICK: Saskatchewan

Toronto at Hamilton

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Though Bo Levi Mitchell is on pace for career-highs in both passing and rushing, the Tiger-Cats have just not been able to get into the win column. Whether it’s their defence falling a bit short or receivers dropping passes, they have fallen to 0-5. I don’t think this is the week they get a win with the Argonauts having a strong bounce-back performance from Cameron Dukes against the, at the time, undefeated Alouettes in Week 6.

PICK: Toronto

BC at Calgary

Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Vernon Adams Jr. Justin Mcinnis. Do I even need to say more? The BC Lions are looking like the best team in the West and against the Stampeders that have been middle-of-the-pack this year, I think they get their sixth with of the campaign.

PICK: BC