The Weekly Say: Early award picks + 2024’s biggest surprise

TORONTO — As we head into Week 7 in the CFL, we’ll hit the one-third mark of the season. So far, it’s been one loaded with high scoring games and close finishes. There have also been some surprises that would have been hard to predict as training camps were coming to a close and rosters were being finalized.

There’s still a ton of football to be played, but as we near that one-third mark, we took something of an internal pole at CFL.ca and looked at our picks right now for some key awards, the biggest surprise in this season and who we have as a favourite to hoist the 111th Grey Cup in just under four months’ time in Vancouver.

Who is your pick for MOP right now?

Matt Cauz: Vernon Adams Jr. It’s the obvious pick but that’s what makes him the MOP, he is such the clear favourite. He has been on such a heater he’s made us all forget the BC Lions lost the game’s best defensive lineman, Mathieu Betts.

Kristina Costabile: Vernon Adams Jr. is my pick for MOP. Yes, his stats are there; he’s on pace to break 6,000 yards, he’s thrown a league-leading 12 touchdown passes and is tops in QB efficiency among starters (114.7). But he’s also incredible, well-placed throws to his receivers. Oh, and don’t forget what kind of damage he can do with his legs, too.

José Ferraz: I have to go with Vernon Adams Jr. Not only is the veteran quarterback on a ridiculous passing-yards pace, but he also cut down on the turnovers that slowed him down in 2023. Adams Jr. has only three interceptions so far after throwing 18 picks last season, finding a sweet spot between being aggressive and taking care of the football.

Don Landry: Vernon Adams Jr. would be my pick for Most Outstanding Player. The stats are impressive, including just three interceptions thrown. The leadership is there, too. We’re getting the very best of him this season.

Chris O’Leary: It has to be VA at this point. Save for their loss to the Argos the Lions have been dominant and Adams is on an all-time elite QB pace through six games. If he keeps that up and the Lions continue stacking wins, he’ll stay as the frontrunner.

Who is your pick for Most Outstanding Defensive Player right now?

Cauz: Mustafa Johnson. Tied for the league in sacks and anchoring the best defence in the CFL.

Costabile: My pick for Most Outstanding Defensive Player is Tyrice Beverette. Beverette is the most well-rounded, playmaking defender in the CFL. He plays the run, plays the pass, and gets after the quarterback. Oh, and he’s involved in special teams too. He’s leading the league in total defensive plays; 35 defensive tackles, four pass knockdowns, three tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, a sack, a fumble recovery and three special teams tackles. Wherever the ball is, Beverette is there ready to disrupt.

Ferraz: Tyrell Ford. He’s currently the fifth-highest graded defensive player in the CFL over the first six weeks of the season according to PFF. Ford has the highest coverage grade between all defensive backs after tallying seven forced incompletions and six stops in six games, both top marks for the position. Ford also has two interceptions but might not be able to finish with a high number if quarterbacks start avoiding his side of the field.

Landry: Tyrice Beverette. He has a healthy lead in the category of total defensive plays (51) and those plays include every spice you can think of; the lead in total tackles (38), three forced fumbles, one recovery, a sack, four knockdowns and an interception.

O’Leary: There are a lot of strong candidates here already, but Rolan Milligan Jr.‘s work jumps out to me. Four interceptions in five games is exceptional. It’s hard to think that anyone could keep up that kind of pace, but if he were to even stay close to it, he could enter into some elite territory. Before he was the BC Lions’ DC, Ryan Phillips pulled in 12 interceptions in 2007; that’s the most anyone has gotten in a season this century.

Of the many options, who is your pick for Most Outstanding Canadian Player?

Cauz: Tyson Philpot. Justin McInnis has more receiving yards and Oliveira is the leading rusher but I’m going with Philpot as the gap between him and the Alouettes’ next best receiver is far larger than with McInnis and Alexander Hollins. Montreal needs Philpot more than the Lions need McInnis, which says nothing to do with McInnis as a player and is all about the receiver talent in BC.

Costabile: Tyson Philpot. Sure, he doesn’t have as many receiving yards as Justin McInnis right now, but I like two other stats: YAC yards and 30+ receptions. Philpot is leading the CFL in yards after the catch (277) and is tied for the most 30+ yard catches with Alexander Hollins (five). His extra effort after hauling in a pass and his ability to stretch the field is why he’s my pick for MOC.

Ferraz: Tyson Philpot. I know Justin McInnis is doing incredible things in BC, but his numbers are also a product of an explosive aerial offence full of weapons everywhere. Philpot, on the other hand, is the heart and soul of the Montreal Alouettes’ offence. The youngster has 602 receiving yards, 277 of which come after the catch (compared to 725/129 for McInnis). That means that the Philpot is doing almost half of his damage after getting the football in his hands. Play. Maker.

Landry: Good Lord. How do I choose between Tyson Philpot and Justin McInnis? Pretty well lockstep in receptions and touchdowns. It’s sooooo close, but I guess overall yardage is gonna have to break the tie and that means McInnis.

O’Leary: In my time around this league, I don’t think this decision has been more difficult. Based on six weeks of play, I’d have to go with Justin McInnis. His last two games alone have been phenomenal (144 yards in Week 5; 243 in Week 6) and deserve recognition. They also feel like a response to his foolish exclusion from a top-11 list that came out three weeks back. Who writes these things?

As we enter Week 7, what is the biggest surprise of the season to you thus far?

Cauz: The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have a quarterback on a 6,000-yard pace and have yet to win a game.

Costabile: I’m surprised that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have had such a slow start. With the amount of talent on that roster, and what we’ve seen from Zach Collaros over the last few seasons, I didn’t expect them to start the year 0-4.

Ferraz: McInnis’ record-breaking pace might subside once Keon Hatcher is back in the lineup, but it doesn’t make it any less special how dominant the National receiver has been over the first six weeks of the season.

Landry: That the Elks are winless. I really did believe they’d start this season in decent fashion.

O’Leary: If you told me before the season started that Zach Collaros wouldn’t throw a passing touchdown until Week 6, I would berate you as a non-watching, know-nothing pseudo follower of the CFL. I still can’t believe that happened.

It’s still early, but who is your pick to win the 111th Grey Cup?

Cauz: Until we have a better idea of the severity of the Cody Fajardo hamstring injury I will go with the BC Lions. Too many questions around the Argos to pick them.

Costabile: The BC Lions. This was my pick before the season started and it’s my pick now as well. They are looking like the team I thought they were going to be, if not even better with the play of their defence as well as Vernon Adams Jr.

Ferraz: Right now, it seems like the Lions hold the pole position in the race for the Grey Cup. If they can finally clinch the West Division after falling short the last two years, they won’t have to leave Vancouver to win it all.

Landry: Waaaaaay too early for that. Ask me in October. Yup, I’m that guy.

O’Leary: For a team that’s fuelled by its doubters, is picking the Alouettes helpful to them? If I really wanted to be right in my prediction, I would take, say, not the Alouettes, thereby infuriating them — and perhaps putting Cody Fajardo‘s healing process in fast-forward — and propelling them to the Grey Cup. I may be overthinking this, though.