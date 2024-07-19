3 stats that defined Ottawa’s Week 7 win over Edmonton

OTTAWA – It may not have been the air show seen in Week 6, but the Ottawa REDBLACKS once again took down the Edmonton Elks, this time getting the best of them in a 20-14 victory on Friday night at TD Place Stadium.

The game was defined by both teams using their kickers as well as big defensive showings that forced multiple turnovers.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the REDBLACKS win over the Elks in Week 7.

80 – LEWIS WARD’S FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

The 38-yard walk-off winner was Lewis Ward‘s fifth successful kick of the night last week, and he was a staple for the REDBLACKS once again this week as he kicked four field goals, accounting for 12 of Ottawa’s 20 points.

His longest of the night was 48 yards, and had multiple kicks of over 45-yards in the win for Ottawa. Neither kicker was perfect on the night, but Ward succesfully kicked 80 per cent of his field goal attempts and was crucial in the REDBLACKS win.

11 – OTTAWA SECOND DOWNS

On a night where putting their kickers in range to be able to add points, the REDBLACKS put Ward in the perfect spot as they successfully converted on 11 second down attempts.

In comparison, the Elks only converted on second down seven times, and Boris Bede kicked four of seven attempts successfully in the loss.

4 – ELKS SACKS ON DRU BROWN

Despite the loss, the Elks defence were much of the reason that Edmonton was able to stay in the game as they made their way to Brown four times, on top of the defence intercepting Brown on two separate occasions, holding him to just 257 yards after tallying nearly 500 the week before.

Nyles Morgan, Noah Taylor, Noah Curtis and Romeo McKnight all found their way to Brown, while Kai Gray and Darrius Bratton grabbed the interceptions.