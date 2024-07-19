Steinberg: 4 players having bounce-back seasons

Bo Levi Mitchell is back.

There was a time not so long ago when I wondered whether I was going to be able to type that sentence. But through six weeks of the 2024 season, and after a frustrating prior few years, it sure is nice to see the two-time Most Outstanding Player back to his old form.

The numbers do a nice job telling part of the story. Entering Week 7, Mitchell sits second overall in both passing yards (1,671) and passing touchdowns (11). He leads the CFL with 214 passing attempts and 145 completions. And his 67.8% completion rate is tied for the highest of his career since becoming a full-time starter.

And you can tell Mitchell is playing with a different swagger, too. After being hampered by a shoulder injury at different times over the last number of years, his arm strength looks visibly better. Long shots feel more accurate and Mitchell’s trademark zip on routine passes appears to be back.

Plus, after a miserable first year with Hamilton in 2023, the on-field comfort level looks higher, too. Despite missing significant time with different injuries, Mitchell still got an entire season to learn a new offence and tendencies of his receivers, even if live game reps were limited.

And let’s not forget life off the field, either. Mitchell had spent a decade in Calgary before joining the Tiger-Cats ahead of last season. He was entrenched in the culture of the Stampeders and had become a community mainstay in the city. Even without playing as much as desired, Mitchell still got last season to acclimate to new surroundings, which can’t be overstated.

Hamilton is 0-5 as they get set to host archrival Toronto on Saturday night. And while being back in top form must feel nice, Mitchell has never been one to crow about individual success. That’s the case even more when his team is struggling, like the Ticats are right now.

With Mitchell playing the way he is, however, there’s still lots of reason for optimism Hamilton’s year can get back on track.

Mitchell leads an impressive group of four putting together impressive bounce-back campaigns with the 2024 season in full swing.

KA’DEEM CAREY | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

RIGHT 🆙 THE MIDDLE! Ka’Deem Carey drives through the line and into the end zone!#CFLGameday on TSN

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/hCmJSW4F3Y — CFL (@CFL) July 5, 2024

Injuries limited Carey to just nine appearances last year, which turned out to be his last in Calgary. But fully healthy in his new surroundings, Carey is back to where he’s used to being: near the top of the CFL’s rushing table. In five appearances in double blue, Carey sits second overall among running backs with 363 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

We probably shouldn’t be surprised, though. Carey is only a couple seasons removed from leading the league with 1,088 rushing yards and ten touchdowns in 2022. He did that while playing in just 14 games, which had him on pace for almost 1,400 yards over a full schedule. A cap casualty with the Stampeders, Carey has found a home in Toronto and is thriving.

KURLEIGH GITTENS JR. | EDMONTON ELKS

In what has become a familiar theme, Gittens Jr. has returned to form after an injury hampered him in 2023. It was a hip ailment that forced the talented Canadian receiver to miss eight games last year, which turned out to be his last in Toronto. Now in green and gold after an off-season trade, Gittens Jr. is back to being a dangerous option for quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

In five appearances with Edmonton, Gittens Jr. has reeled in 31 catches for 292 receiving yards and two touchdowns. That’s already more touchdowns and well over half the yards posted last year in a ten-game sample size. There’s a built-in chemistry with Bethel-Thompson and, still just 26 years old, Gittens Jr. still has all kinds of upside as the Elks look for their first win of the season.

JANARION GRANT | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Would you look who’s leading the CFL in kick return yards with 452 and who sits second overall with 354 punt return yards. That would be Grant, who also leads the league in consolidated return yards with 806. Oh, and just to really underline how much Grant is back with a vengeance, he’s one of only two players this year with a return touchdown…and he has one in each category.

Again, this shouldn’t come as a shock. Prior to his injury-plagued 2023 with Winnipeg, Grant had established himself as the league’s unquestioned return king. Grant had three punt return touchdowns in 2019, one in 2021, and two more in 2022 before appearing in just eight games last year. When healthy, Grant is as dangerous as it gets and that’s exactly what we’re seeing right now.