3 Stats that defined Saskatchewan’s win over Winnipeg in Week 7

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders held the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to field goals in a 19-9 defensive battle Friday night.

Neither team could reach the endzone in the first half, with defensive tackles racking up on either side.

Ultimately it was the Riders offence, led by back-up quarterback Shea Patterson, that scored the game’s lone major in the third quarter. With the victory, Saskatchewan improves to 5-1 on the season while Winnipeg falls to 2-5.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats in the Roughriders win over the Bombers.

RELATED

» Depth Chart: WPG | SSK

» Saskatchewan stays perfect at home with win over Winnipeg

» Images: Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

» Game Tracker: Blue Bombers, Roughriders by the numbers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally



110 – RECEIVING YARDS FOR ROOKIE AJOU

Patterson had a clear favourite in the first half, targetting Canadian receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker eight times. The fourth-year Rider made four receptions for 60 yards before leaving the game due to an injury in the second quarter.

Enter rookie receiver, Ajou Ajou. Wasting no time, Patterson connected twice with the Alberta product for two first downs in what would be the game’s lone touchdown drive.

Ajou finished his second-half performance making four of five receptions for 110 yards with his longest being 46 yards. The Rider averaged 27.5 yards a reception with 70 yards after the catch.

132 – RUSHING YARDS

Saskatchewan’s run game was the difference when compared to what Winnipeg was unable to do on the ground.

Running back AJ Ouellette put together 17 carries for 88 yards, his longest for 17 yards, while quarterback Patterson added 35 yards of his own. In the end, the Green and White gained 135 yards on the ground, while Winnipeg managed 65 yards rushing.

Bombers running back Brady Oliveira was held to nine carries for 49 yards, averaging 4.5 on the night. Winnipeg pivot Zach Collaros had two carries for nine yards.

1 – TOUCHDOWN

Due to the defensive duel to start the game, a defining moment for Saskatchewan has to be the team’s major separation in the score.

Tied 6-6 coming out of the half, Patterson led the lone touchdown drive resulting in a first CFL major for rookie fullback Clint Ratkovich.

After taking the lead for the first time, the Green and White didn’t let go — only allowing only one more field goal from Bombers veteran kicker Sergio Castillo, while adding two more from Brett Lauther, for the win.