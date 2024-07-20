Als sign WR Nate Behar, LB Bryce Notree

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Saturday that they have signed free agent wide receiver Nate Behar and American linebacker Bryce Notree.

Behar, 29, is a six-year CFL vet who spent the last four seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. He was with the Edmonton Elks for the first two years of his career, after being chosen fifth overall in the 2017 CFL Draft.

Behar has 179 catches for 1,926 receiving yards with four touchdowns through 90 career games. His best season came in 2022 when he posted 727 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the REDBLACKS.

Notree, 25, played in 10 games last year for the Alouettes, his first season in the CFL. The Southern Illinois product had 21 tackles, 11 on special teams and a sack in those 10 games last season.

The Alouettes are coming out of their bye week and will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday, July 25 at Molson Stadium.