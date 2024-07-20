Ticats looking for first win against Argos since 2022

TORONTO — Henoc Muamba knows a thing or two about the rivalry between the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The recently retired linebacker spent the last three seasons with the Argos (2021-2023), winning a Grey Cup and two East Division titles. That means that with the Double Blue taking on the Ticats on Saturday, Muamba’s analysis weights double.

“I do believe that the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are going to get their first win,” the former Argo told Donnovan Bennett in this week’s edition of The Waggle Podcast. “They’re not going to go winless. I truly believe this is going to be the one. They are going to be at home, they are going to be extremely motivated.”

Hamilton hasn’t beat Toronto since Week 10 of 2022, when a Matt Shiltz-led Ticats beat McLeod Bethel-Thompson and the Argos 34-27. Shiltz is now in Calgary while Bethel-Thompson mans the quarterback position in Calgary, so it’ll be down to Bo Levi Mitchell and Cameron Dukes to settle the score.

It would be easy for Muamba to pick the Argonauts as a show of affinity for his former club, but the former linebacker turned journalist stuck to his football analysis instead.

“All you haters who say ‘Henoc is biased, Henoc only picks the Argos, he bleeds blue, you’re wrong. He is a seasoned journalist. And he cannot be bought,” said Bennett in response to Muamba picking the Tabbies to beat the Argos.

Bennett did, however, disagree with his The Waggle Podcast partner.

“You know what else? He’s wrong,” added Muamba’s co-host. “Because the Argos are going to win. If there’s anytime he should have caved for his Argos, it should’ve been this week.

“Why? Because of your boy Dukes. He has bounced back. He had a bit of struggle. I think it had more to do with what was around him. Defence wasn’t giving him the ball with the short fields and receivers were banged up, but we saw when he’s protected and when he has a good game script because they’re in the football game and they’re not chasing it, he can be pretty good. 80 per cent completion percentage in Week 6, 112.7 QB rating but most importantly, zero INTs. And guess what? Guess what the doctor ordered, by far the worst secondary in the CFL. I think your boy Dukes is gonna go off. I think Toronto is going to win in Hamilton going away.”

This is the first meeting between the two teams in 2024, but there’s already a lot at stake, especially for the Tiger-Cats. Hamilton has yet to win a game this season, opening with five straight losses despite an offence who has performed at a high level. The Tabbies are second in passing yards per game (336.6) and net yards of offence per game (391.6).

Muamba believes that an offence that features Mitchell and playmakers Tim White and Shemar Bridges is the best chance Hamilton has off pulling off the win.

“Bo Levi Mitchell, we’ve talked about this at length all season long. He’s not been playing bad at all. But they have to figure out the secondary on that defence and how to apply pressure to the offence in in Toronto, but I do believe that the Hamilton Tiger cats are going to do just enough this week to get the win at home against the Toronto Argonauts.”

Ultimately though, Muamba still left the door open for an Argonauts win based on the play of special teams ace Janarion Grant, who is coming off back-to-back games finding the end zone.

“If Janarion Grant has anything to say about it, yes, 100 per cent,” said Muamba about the Argos potentially winning the game.

Ticats and Argonauts face off on Saturday at Tim Hortons Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.