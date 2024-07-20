Tiger-Cats hold off Argos to earn first win of the season

HAMILTON — It’s been a long time coming for a Hamilton Tiger-Cats win over the Toronto Argonauts. Not having gotten one over their rivals from up the road since Week 10 of the 2022 season, the Black and Gold recorded their first victory of the season coming out of their bye week with a 27-24 result at Tim Hortons Field on Saturday night.

Bo Levi Mitchell finished the contest 20-29 with 270 passing yards, a touchdown pass, and an interception. Running back James Butler was effective on the ground and through the air, ending his day with 103 yards off of 15 touches and a rushing score.

Toronto quarterback Cameron Dukes was 20/27 for 180 yards before he made way for Nick Arbuckle midway through the fourth quarter. Damonte Coxie led Toronto’s offensive personnel with 87 receiving yards on 5 catches.

RELATED

» 3 stats that defined Hamilton’s Week 7 win over Toronto

» Depth Chart: TOR | HAM

» Images: Toronto at Hamilton

» Argonauts, Tiger-Cats by the numbers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

The Ticats special teams unit got the party started in Hamilton with Ante Litre coming up with a blocked punt after Toronto’s two-and-out to give the hosts an opportunity to to start their second possession with a first-and-goal. Butler swung into the end zone for an early 7-0 Ticats lead.

Davon Harris delivered another big play on special teams with a 38-yard punt return after Toronto’s third consecutive punt to begin the game. Big first-down receptions by Tim White and then Steven Dunbar Jr. pushed the Ticats offence to their second score of the day with a Marc Liegghio field goal extending Hamilton’s lead to 10.

The Tabbies kept the Argos offence under wraps in the second quarter, coming away with another turnover on Toronto’s fifth possession. Linebacker Kyle Wilson forced the ball out of Dukes and Destin Talbert took it from there, recovering the ball at Toronto’s 31 and running into the end zone unscathed for his team’s second touchdown of the day.

The gears started to turn for Toronto late in the half though. Dukes led his offence to a seven-play, 60-yard drive with an 11-yard Ka’Deem Carey rushing touchdown cutting into the deficit with 3:56 to go in the second quarter.

Toronto’s DaShaun Amos created the game’s next turnover, picking off the football after Luther Hakunavanhu bobbled a pass from Mitchell. Dukes then connected with Coxie for a 37-yard reception down the left side of the field, giving the Argos an opportunity to eat into Hamilton’s lead before halftime. Unfortunately for the visitors, Lirim Hajrullahu‘s 42-yard field goal attempt was no good, keeping the score at 17-7 at the break.

Hajrullahu got some redemption after the interval with a 43-yard kick to bring the away team to within a score.

A couple of strong rushes from Butler combined with an impressive 18-yard snag from Dunbar lifted the Ticats to their next points. The Argos defence kept their opponent out of the red zone, but a Liegghio field goal from 29 yards out made it 20-10.

On Hamilton’s next drive, Butler cut through the Argos defence to reel off a 47-yard rush. Shortly after, White took down a 21-yard grab before another Ticats touchdown. Hakunavanhu’s 14-yard receiving score put the Black and Gold further ahead, giving them a 27-10 advantage heading into the final frame.

With 8:02 left to play, Arbuckle entered the game at quarterback in place of Dukes. The veteran pivot looked Coxie’s way to get the Boatmen into the red zone. Going for it on third down, Arbuckle found DaVaris Daniels in the end zone to make it 27-17 and give Toronto life with 4:25 to go.

Janarion Grant made things even more interesting after getting loose for a 96-yard punt return. Hajrullahu’s extra point attempt made it 27-24 with 2:26 on the clock. Arbuckle and the Argos would get the ball back with 46 seconds remaining but were stuck at midfield as time expired as the game ended 27-24 in favour of the Tiger-Cats.

The Toronto Argonauts have a home date with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday, July 27 in Week 8. Meanwhile, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will travel to Edmonton to take on the Elks on Sunday, July 28 in their next game.