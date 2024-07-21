3 stats that defined Calgary’s Week 7 win over BC

CALGARY — It went until the final whistle, but the Calgary Stampeders snapped the BC Lions’ win streak, claiming a 25-24 home victory.

Jake Maier threw for over 300 yards in the win, while the Calgary defence stood tall forcing Vernon Adams Jr. to throw multiple interceptions.

Jalen Philpot recorded his first touchdown of the season in the win, leading all Calgary receivers.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the Stampeders’ win over the Lions.

RELATED

» Depth Chart: BC | CGY

» Images: BC at Calgary

» Lions, Stampeders by the numbers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

2 – VERNON ADAMS JR. INTERCEPTIONS

While the Lions were in the game until the final drive, thanks to many big plays from Adams Jr., he also threw two interceptions in a game for the second week in a row.

The Calgary defence held Adams Jr. to just 192 yards, his lowest this season, averaging just 6.2 yards per throw.

His two touchdowns were crucial for BC in a hard-fought game, but the defensive showing from Calgary including their pressure of Adam’s Jr. made a difference.

1 – POINT DIFFERENCE AT FINAL WHISTLE

While only one team could come out of the game victorious, the back-and-forth affair was decided by just a single point, as the Stampeders held off one final attempt from the Lions to seal the win.

Multiple lead changes took place, and the time of possession was split nearly equally, with BC having the ball for 29 minutes while the Stampeders had the ball for 31 minutes.

The teams were nearly equal on first and second downs as well, with the biggest difference between the two teams coming off of passing yards.

3 – JAKE MAIER TOUCHDOWNS

After throwing for just 106 yards against Montreal, Jake Maier has had back-to-back showing of over 300 yards, throwing at least two touchdowns in both.

Against BC was no different, throwing for 307 yards and three touchdowns, throwing three passing touchdowns in a game for the first time this season, and averaging 9.6 yards per throw.