CFL Injury Reports, Week 8: Fajardo a non-participant Sun.

TORONTO — Week 8’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Thursday, July 25 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Molson Stadium
The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not practice on Sunday, July 21. Their week of practice begins on Monday, July 22.
|Montreal Alouettes
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Wesley Sutton
|DB
|Not Injury Related
|Full
|Jamar McGloster
|OL
|Back
|Limited
|Marc-Antoine Dequoy
|DB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Kaion Julien-Grant
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Cody Fajardo
|QB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Tyrell Richards
|LB
|Calf
|DNP
Friday, July 26 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place
Saturday, July 27 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field
Sunday, July 28 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium