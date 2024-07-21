CFL Injury Reports, Week 8: Fajardo a non-participant Sun.

TORONTO — Week 8’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Thursday, July 25 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Molson Stadium

The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not practice on Sunday, July 21. Their week of practice begins on Monday, July 22.

Montreal Alouettes Practice Day Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status Wesley Sutton DB Not Injury Related Full Jamar McGloster OL Back Limited Marc-Antoine Dequoy DB Shoulder Full Kaion Julien-Grant WR Shoulder DNP Cody Fajardo QB Hamstring DNP Tyrell Richards LB Calf DNP

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Friday, July 26 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, July 27 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Sunday, July 28 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium