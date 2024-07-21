Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 21, 2024

CFL Injury Reports, Week 8: Fajardo a non-participant Sun.

TORONTO — Week 8’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Thursday, July 25 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Molson Stadium

The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not practice on Sunday, July 21. Their week of practice begins on Monday, July 22.

Montreal Alouettes Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Wesley Sutton DB Not Injury Related Full
Jamar McGloster OL Back Limited
Marc-Antoine Dequoy DB Shoulder Full
Kaion Julien-Grant WR Shoulder DNP
Cody Fajardo QB Hamstring DNP
Tyrell Richards LB Calf DNP

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Friday, July 26 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, July 27 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Sunday, July 28 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

 

