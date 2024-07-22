CFL Fantasy Rewind: Brady Oliveira dominates in Week 7

TORONTO — Defences dominated in Week 7, meaning fantasy points were not as abundant as they were in previous weeks.

That doesn’t mean there weren’t plenty of standouts who helped carry fantasy lineups to victory, like Jake Maier, who beat one of the hottest teams in the league with a near perfect game.

His performance added two of his wide receivers to this list as well, with Jalen Philpot and Reggie Begelton rounding up the top pass-catchers of the week.

Brady Oliveira meanwhile is back to his dominant/fantasy-lineup carrying self, topping all running backs in Week 7.

Who else made the top CFL Fantasy lineup of the week?

Quarterback

Jake Maier, CGY – 24.2

Maier helped the Calgary Stampeders put an end to a five-game BC Lions winning streak by throwing for 307 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

The veteran quarterback was almost perfect against the Leos, completing 25 of 32 passes while avoiding any turnovers against a stingy BC defence.

Running Backs

Brady Oliveira, WPG – 21.9

Oliveira’s damage came mostly through the air as the main target for the passing game in Week 7. The tailback finished with eight catches for 80 yards while adding 49 more yards on the ground.

Even if the game script isn’t favourable for Oliveira, the running back still has shown he’s still a productive fantasy asset.

James Butler, HAM – 20.3

Speaking of productive fantasy assets, here comes Butler and his 103 yards from scrimmage and a major.

The running back also scores fantasy points in multiple ways, rushing for 50 yards and adding four catches and 53 more yards as a receiver.

Wide receivers

Jalen Philpot, CGY – 20.8

We’re used to seeing Philpot’s brother Tyson in the column, but the family just can’t help but produce fantasy stars.

This time it was Jalen who led all wide receivers with 20.8 FP after catching six passes for 79 yards and a major. The young receiver also added a rush for nine yards.

Reggie Begelton, CGY – 18.2

Begelton also made the list after catching seven passes for 52 yards and a score as a veteran presence in what is shaping up to be a well-rounded receiver group in Calgary.

Flex

Ajou Ajou, SSK – 15.0

Another young receiver that makes this list is Saskatchewan’s rookie Ajou Ajou.

The 2024 CFL Draft pick was dominant in Week 7, catching four passes for 110 yards, including a 46-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter that helped the Riders seal the win.

DEF

Saskatchewan Roughriders – 10.0

Another major factor – again – in the Riders win was their defence. Saskatchewan allowed only nine points against Winnipeg, while forcing a fumble, an interception and a turnover on downs.