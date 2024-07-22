Costabile: 7 moments you may have missed in Week 7

We are officially a third of the way through the CFL season and what a third it has been.

Week 7 kept the excitement going as we saw our first double header of the year, an excellent punt return touchdown, a winless team get their first victory, and a couple of Canadian receivers continuing to show how great the homegrown talent from this country is, just to name a few things.

If you missed anything from the week, don’t worry, I got you. Here are seven moments to catch up on from Week 7.

OOPS, HE DID IT AGAIN

Janarion Grant has scored a return touchdown.

No, this isn’t a recording or deja vu. Grant returned a kick for a touchdown in his third-straight game, this one was a punt return major against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He also ran in a punt return touchdown in Week 5 against Saskatchewan and a kickoff return touchdown in Week 6 against Montreal.

The 96-yard score on Saturday night, along with the completed convert, pulled his team within three points inside the three minute warning.

It wasn’t enough for the Argonauts to get the win, but I sure can get used to seeing Grant fly past coverage for a score weekly.

THE YOUNG MAN CAN BALL

This may be the year of the Canadian receiver and Ajou Ajou added himself to the chat on Friday night.

With Kian Schaffer-Baker sidelined with an injury during the contest against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Ajou was thrust into action.

His first two catches in the third quarter went for 12 and 19 yards, respectively, showing off his big play ability right away. The rookie pass-catcher finished his night with 110 yards on four catches, his longest for 46.

YOU SHALL NOT PASS

HUGE STOP 🛑 In his return to the lineup, TJ Lee III (@TjLee31) DENIES a touchdown on the one-yard line!#CFLGameday on TSN & CBSSN

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/WFZGMUkB3L — CFL (@CFL) July 22, 2024

TJ Lee returned to the field on Sunday night and what a return he had.

Lee was all over the field at McMahon stadium, racking up four tackles and one on special teams, but his biggest play was at the very end of the third quarter.

After the Stampeders put together an excellent drive that started at their own 20, they were set up on third-and-two, eying the end zone. Jake Maier passed to Marken Michel and Lee took down the Calgary receiver on the one-yard line, denying the score and forcing the turnover on downs.

TRE FORD SIGHTING

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Football League 🏈🇨🇦 (@cfl)

Tre Ford hadn’t seen any action in 2024 until this week, that is.

With Jarious Jackson taking over the head coaching duties in the interim, Ford hit the field for the first time this season. In the first quarter of the first half of Friday night’s double header, the Canadian pivot replaced McLeod Bethel-Thompson for two series, going 1/2 for four yards.

MBT is still the starter in Edmonton, but I’m hoping Ford gets in on a few more series moving forward. He’s just such a fun player to watch.

CONGRATULATIONS WALLY BUONO!

Wally on the Wall at McMahon 🥳 Stamps honour all-time great and winningest coach in their history, Wally Buono! Congrats 👏👏👏#CFLGameday on TSN & CBSSN

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/HKnYRkpxN3 — CFL (@CFL) July 22, 2024

The Calgary Stampeders celebrated and honoured the goat, Wally Buono, on Sunday night, adding him to the team’s Wall of Fame.

It was such a fantastic moment for an excellent coach, general manager, and person that has put his stamp on not only the Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions, but the entire CFL.

Congratulations, Wally!

WHAT A CELLY

Cartwheels in the endzone for @_prime_81 🤸‍♂️#CFLGameday: LIVE on TSN, RDS2, CBSSN

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/l4iUqmRJuO — CFL (@CFL) July 21, 2024

I just wanted you to look at this celly from Luther Hakunavanhu after he scored his second touchdown of the season.

A cartwheel into a backflip? The athleticism. Incredible.

JALEN PHILPOT, EVERYONE

BY THE TIP OF HIS TOES 😱 Jalen Philpot has incredible awareness to keep his foot inbounds on this TD!#CFLGameday on TSN & CBSSN

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/bfp1erAiDM — CFL (@CFL) July 22, 2024

Jalen Philpot must have been tired of everyone talking about his brother Tyson this season because he made an absolutely fantastic, my-jaw-is-on-the-floor catch over the weekend to bring the attention back to him.

Philpot hauled in a Maier pass and tip-toed on the sideline, keeping his foot in bounds in the end zone for the major score.

You’re up Tyson. What ya got this week?