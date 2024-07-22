MMQB: Jake Maier turning a corner

Jake Maier is turning into a nice success story in 2024.

After a couple rough outings, including throwing for just 106 yards in a Week 5 loss to Montreal, Maier has gotten things back on track in impressive fashion. He was front and centre as the Calgary Stampeders got back in the win column with Sunday’s 25-24 triumph over the Lions to wrap up an exciting Week 7.

In helping snap BC’s win streak at five, Maier threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns against no interceptions and just seven incomplete passes. It was Maier’s second straight game over 300 yards with both games coming after that frustrating night against the Als. He’s thrown five touchdown passes over the same stretch, displaying plenty of positives along the way.

RELATED

» Stamps snap Lions’ win streak with home victory

» 3 stats that defined Calgary’s Week 7 win over BC

» Saskatchewan stays perfect at home in win over Winnipeg

» How did your roster do? Head to CFL Fantasy to check your scores

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Perhaps most encouraging is Maier’s willingness to push the ball down the field more than we’ve seen in his young CFL career. Maier finished Sunday’s win with an average of 9.6 yards-per-attempt, which followed an average of 10.2 the week before. It’s a trend we first saw during the preseason and, by and large, has carried over to when it really matters.

One of Maier’s big tasks entering this season was to help make Calgary’s aerial offence more explosive. That just wasn’t the case on a regular enough basis in 2023 as Maier averaged just 7.3 yards-per-attempt. That’s up to 8.1 so far this season and, if you take away the two rough outings previously referenced, that average rises to 9.9 in four starts.

It’s clear Maier is committed to stretching the field more consistently and it’s showing. Furthermore, Maier’s touchdown-to-interception ratio has taken a big step forward; from 19:15 last season to a healthy 11:5 so far this year. Not only is Maier taking longer shots, he’s also significantly upped his accuracy and is making fewer mistakes.

I understand why some were ready to write Maier off after last year. He struggled in his first full year as a starter while the Stamps limped to a 6-12 record. But head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson’s eye for quarterbacks can’t be overlooked. He’s been high on Maier for some time and has stuck with him. That faith is starting to bear fruit.

At 27, Maier is still young and is doing perhaps the most important thing a newish CFL starter can do: showing progression. It’s an encouraging sign and the biggest reason why Calgary just knocked off the powerhouse Lions.

A perfect fit

I was worried for the rest of the West Division when linebacker Jameer Thurman signed with Saskatchewan in free agency and that addition has been even more impactful than I was anticipating. In fact, through six games with the Roughriders, you can make a convincing argument Thurman has been the best free agent addition of 2024 so far.

We probably shouldn’t be surprised.

New head coach Corey Mace was the reason why I was so bullish on Thurman joining Saskatchewan. Mace, who also serves as defensive coordinator, knows Thurman well from his time on Calgary’s defensive staff between 2016 and 2021. Knowing how Mace runs a defence, I had a pretty good feeling he’d design the right game plan to maximize Thurman’s immense skillset.

What’s important to remember about Thurman is that traditional counting stats don’t tell the whole story, and it’s not like those have been poor. In six games, Thurman has recorded 31 defensive tackles, one interception, one defensive touchdown, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries.

But it goes beyond that. In Mace’s scheme that emphasizes aggressiveness and versatility, Thurman is the ultimate weapon. The 29-year-old middle linebacker plays fast, tackles with cutthroat efficiency and can drop into coverage unlike most at his position. Being used in so many ways doesn’t always translate to gaudy tackle numbers. Instead, it shows up in an even more important stat: wins and losses.

After a stifling 19-9 win over Winnipeg Friday night, the Riders sit atop the West Division at 5-1. Perhaps the leading factor is what we’re seeing on the defensive side of the ball and Thurman has been one of the main drivers. Thurman racked up a team-leading six tackles and a fumble recovery in Friday’s win as he continues to be a perfect fit in Regina.

Quick hits

It was nice to see Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats pick up their first win of the season Saturday night. We identified Mitchell late last week as one of four bounce back players of 2024 thus far and he added another 270 yards and a touchdown to his totals in Hamilton’s 27-24 win over Toronto. Mitchell leads the league with 165 completions and 243 attempts, while he sits second with 1,941 passing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ottawa sure does know how to win close games, hey? In fact, after Friday’s 20-14 win over Edmonton to move to 4-2, the REDBLACKS have won their four games with a combined 15-point margin of victory. That’s an average of less than four points, which is a trait that could come in handy down the line as the East Division looks like it’s going to remain tight all season long.