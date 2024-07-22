Must See TV: The Ajou Ajou show

TORONTO — Must See TV comes with a new spin in Week 7. You now get to vote which of the data enhanced plays you like the most.

This week’s contestants include three displays of after-the-catch prowess in highlights that come with a different look to them via the augmented broadcasts offered by the CFL broadcast on TSN that TSN, the CFL and Genius Sports collaborate on.

Luther Hakunavanhu, James Butler and Ajou Ajou showed just how dangerous they can be with the ball in their hands, giving their quarterbacks options to get rid of the ball quickly to avoid pressure.

The data enhanced feed is available on TSN+ and will run concurrently with CFL on TSN broadcasts all season long.

CFL.ca brings you this week’s Must See TV with data enhanced feed highlights.

Luther Hakunavanhu TD

It’s hard to say what was more impressive, Hakunavanhu dodging several Argos defenders to reach the end zone or the front flip to celebrate.

Bo Levi Mitchell showed his veteran prowess by releasing the ball in only 1.82 seconds, trusting his receiver to do all the work by avoiding three players on his way to six points for the Tabbies.

Avoiding three defenders is wildly impressive, but how Butler running past almost half of the Argonauts defence in this catch-and-run?

With four receivers in front providing key blocks down the field, Butler was able to speed past the first two lines of defence before being caught by defensive back Benjie Franklin. The 47-yard play highlights how much Mitchell trusts his receivers and how well the Ticats offence executed in Week 7.

Ajou Ajou 46-yard catch

A fast release by a veteran quarterback connecting with a seasoned playmaker is impressive, but how about two young players doing the same for Saskatchewan? Shea Patterson stood tall against pressure and found a streaking Ajou for a crucial 46-yard gain in the fourth quarter.

The six-foot-two wide receiver’s long strides makes it hard for defenders to keep up with him after the catch, making for a dangerous weapon to complement a stacked pass-catching group in Saskatchewan.