Shea Patterson headlines 5 PFF grades that standout from Week 7

TORONTO — A third of the season has passed and that means more data to analyze.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders returned to the top of the West Division via another dominant defensive effort. While players like Jameer Thurman (83.8) and Rolan Milligan Jr. (70.9) continue to dominate, it’s also important to note the development of young pieces on offence. More specifically, no quarterback had a higher grade in Week 7 than Shea Patterson, boosting confidence that the Riders can keep their winning ways in the absence of starting pivot Trevor Harris.

Another player who’s just starting his CFL journey and has already made important plays for the Green and White is Ajou Ajou. The rookie led all receivers in Week 7 with an 81.1 grade. It was also the second highest offensive grade of the week, showing Ajou is already putting his name among some of the best players in the league.

The Calgary Stampeders also landed two players in this week’s list with Micah Awe and Jake Maier helping the Stamps top the Lions. The veteran pivot was extremely efficient piloting the Red and White against a red-hot Leos squad, throwing for three majors and no interceptions.

CFL.ca brings you five PFF grades that standout from Week 7.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Shea Patterson | QB | Saskatchewan Roughriders | 80.1

Patterson’s numbers were not out of this world, but the young pivot once again was efficient in leading the Riders to their fifth win of the season. Patterson had a 12.0 average depth of target in Week 7 without a single turnover OR turnover-worthy play.

Better yet for Riders fans is the fact that Patterson’s passing grades have been improving game-after-game (58.6 against Toronto, 70.2 against the Lions, 78.2 against the Bombers), indicating the 27-year-old is rapidly improving for a team that is looking primed to make some noise in 2024.

Ajou Ajou | WR | Saskatchewan Roughriders | 81.1

Ajou Ajou went over 100 yards for the first time in his career and is starting to emerge as yet another playmaker for the Roughriders.

More importantly than the four catches for 110 yards for Ajou were the four first downs the big-framed receiver was able to contribute to his offence.

Micah Awe | LB | Calgary Stampeders | 74.2

Awe had one of the best coverage grades in Week 7 after allowing only 27 receiving yards in the win against the Leos.

Awe’s sure-tackling ways were extra important to keep the short passing game in check, allowing only 6.8 yards per reception and zero first downs over four catches.

Adarius Pickett | LB | Ottawa REDBLACKS | 73.8

Pickett is another versatile defender that can contribute in both run and pass defence.

The linebacker is the seventh highest graded defender after seven weeks and was once again doing his thing against the Edmonton Elks. Pickett allowed only 13 receiving yards over four catches with a meager 3.3 yards per reception.

Jake Maier | QB | Calgary Stampeders |73.0

With Vernon Adams Jr. dominating the headlines before Sunday’s matchup, it was Maier who came out on top with a near-perfect game.

Maier’s 307 passing yards topped Week 7, but even more impressive was the fact that the quarterback had zero turnover-worthy plays against the Lions while also registering an 83.9 adjusted completion percentage.