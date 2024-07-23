Bombers add veteran DB Aaron Grymes to practice roster

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran American defensive back Aaron Grymes to their practice roster.

Grymes (five-foot-11, 186 pounds) joins the Blue Bombers to extend a CFL career that includes 95 regular-season games played with the Edmonton Elks and the BC Lions over seven seasons. He has missed the last two seasons due to a knee injury and was released by the Elks in January.

RELATED

» Sign up and play CFL Fantasy

» Get your tickets for 2024 games now

» Recap: Bombers edged by Riders at Mosaic in Week 7

Grymes began his CFL career with Edmonton in 2013 and was part of the club’s Grey Cup championship in 2015, a year in which he was also named a West Division and CFL All Star.

He left for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 and played one game for the club before being waived in 2017. He rejoined Edmonton that season and played there through 2018 before signing with the Lions in 2019. Then signed again with Edmonton in 2021.

Grymes posted his best numbers in 2018 in Edmonton, registering 58 tackles, adding three interceptions and a forced fumble. Through his entire CFL career he has 294 tackles, 19 more on special teams, one sack, 13 interceptions, two forced fumbles and one touchdown.

Prior to turning pro, Grymes played in 50 games at Idaho, with 32 of them starts. In his final season with the Vandals, he started all 12 games and was voted a team captain.