Fajardo doubtful, Ouellette out as Als battle Riders on Thursday

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have listed quarterback Cody Fajardo as doubtful and the Saskatchewan Roughriders listed running back AJ Ouellette as out for their matchup on Thursday.

The pivot suffered a hamstring injury in the Als Week 6 loss to the Toronto Argonauts and was replaced by backup quarterback Caleb Evans after leaving the game in the first half.

RELATED

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writer’ Week 7 Picks

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Upset the set up

» Check out Week 8’s CFL Injury Reports

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

The Alouettes were off in Week 7, but Fajardo missed practice all week in preparation for their Week 8 matchup against the Riders. The quarterback is having an excellent start to the season, completing 141 of 182 passes for 1,636 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions for a 5-1 Alouettes squad.

Head coach Jason Maas hasn’t ruled out the chance that his quarterback can return in time to face the Roughriders.

“He’s not out here but he’s getting treatment, we’ll wait until (Wednesday) to make our decision whether we feel like he’s ready to play,” Maas told reporters after practice. “He has played games where he hasn’t practiced in a week so I’m not too concerned with that.”

If Fajardo can’t go, Evans should get the call for the current champions in a battle of first-place teams. The veteran signal-caller completed 12 of 22 passes for 127 yards, two majors and two interceptions in relief of Fajardo in Week 6.

Ouellette also missed practice all week for Saskatchewan with a hip injury and won’t be available for Corey Mace on Thursday. The tailback rushed 17 times for 88 yards in the win against the Blue Bombers in Week 7.

The Green and White also ruled out receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker, who was absent from practice all week with a shoulder injury.

Als and Riders square off on Thursday, July 25, at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.