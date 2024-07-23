Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 8 picks

TORONTO — Week 7 may have proven to be the toughest one yet on our pick makers, with Winnipeg, Toronto and BC being chosen a total of 15 times out of a possible 18.

Saskatchewan, Hamilton and Calgary are hereby formally entitled to a week of gloating at our expense.

We’ve also got one writer who is entitled to some gloating. Jamie Nye went out on a limb* and took the Stamps to end the Lions’ five-game winning streak. There may have been thousands of surprised faces as the clock ticked away on the Stamps’ 25-24 win, but none likely glowed like Nye’s as he closed out a difficult week, gaining a win over the rest of the group.

Does Week 8 promise more upsets and servings of humble pie for our writers? What about for you? Head over to the CFL’s Game Zone and play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch to see how you fare.

*That limb may have been an after-the-fact recognition of a typo where Calgary was chosen instead of BC, but it worked out in the end.

SSK at MTL

The dynamics have shifted over the last few weeks in this still-anticipated matchup between the West and East Division leaders. Both with 5-1 records, each team seems to be heading toward rolling with their respective backups on Thursday. We know that Shea Patterson will lead the Riders’ offence and while Cody Fajardo sat out the first two Alouettes’ practices of the week, head coach Jason Maas has at least tried to plant seeds of optimism that his No. 1 could have his hamstring in a good enough place to play. Either way, we have two excellent defences — with Montreal seemingly ready to welcome Marc-Antoine Dequoy back into action — that thrive on creating pressure, chaos and turnovers.

PICK

Writers: 66% Saskatchewan

Fans: Saskatchewan 55%

CGY at OTT

Fresh off of an upset win over the Lions, the Stamps roll into TD Place, where the REDBLACKS haven’t lost a game yet this year. If the Stamps’ win over the Lions is any indication, Dru Brown can expect a high-pressure attack from the Calgary defence. Jake Maier and the Stamps, meanwhile, should expect to face a REDBLACKS team that’s shown an ability to grind out wins at home. Their 3-0 home stand has seen them win by a total of 12 points. This game has an interesting split. The writers are leaning toward the REDBLACKS, while the fans see the Stamps coming away with the win. The Stamps are 1.5-point favourites, for what it’s worth.

PICK

Writers: Ottawa 66%

Fans: Calgary 74%

WPG at TOR

Both the Bombers and Argos head into Week 8 seeking redemption. The Argos are debating a switch at quarterback, with Nick Arbuckle potentially seeing the field more after he took over for Cameron Dukes last week against Saskatchewan. The Bombers are working at ironing out the kinks in their offence, which is still turning the ball over too much and not enjoying enough trips to the end zone. Most people making picks think the Argos (2-1 at home and undefeated there in 2023) are the way to go in this one.

PICK

Writers: Toronto 66%

Fans: Toronto 65%

HAM at EDM

As much as the Elks will say they continue to believe in themselves despite their now 0-6 start, at least half of our writers have the same mentality and think *this* is the week that win No. 1 finds the Green and Gold. On the other side of that conversation sit the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who roll into Commonwealth Stadium feeling about as good as a win can make a team feel, given the 0-5 start that preceded their win over the Argos. Last year, the Elks took down the Ticats for their first win of the season, though that came in the team’s second meeting in Week 11. While the writers are split on this outcome, the fans in Pick ‘Em think the Ticats are about to go on their first win streak of the season.

PICK

Writers: 50-50 split

Fans: Hamilton 62%