Brandon’s Blitz Picks: How many points will the Bombers score?

An exceptional Week 7 (6-2 overall) has Blitz Picks sporting a 42-14 record entering Week 8. However, this week’s edition will have a different feel as we dive deep into a couple of questions while continuing our usual predictions format.

1. Will Toronto receiver Damonte Coxie have over or under 3.5 catches versus Winnipeg on Saturday?

Over, yet very hesitantly. Coxie has been the most efficient receiver on an Argos’ offence that is last in passing yards per game (236) and completions of better than 30 yards (four). The big-play element that defined the 2023 Argos’ offensive attack is a distant memory.

The upside with this pick is that Coxie has three of Toronto’s four big plays from its passing game. In what feels like a must-win for both teams, the bet is that we’ll see a more aggressive style from Argos’ pivot Cameron Dukes ($7,000 CFL Fantasy salary). If so, he’ll look frequently to Coxie, who has averaged 14.9 yards per catch and is the only Boatman among the top 25 in receiving yards.

Facing the Blue Bombers’ secondary feels ready-made for Coxie’s game-altering skills. Winnipeg has allowed a league-high 13 completions of better than 30 yards. At a reasonable $9,500 in CFL fantasy, Coxie has an excellent chance of rewarding fantasy managers.

2. How many all-purpose yards will Edmonton RB/RS Javon Leake have against Hamilton on Sunday (0-50/51-100/101-150/151+)?

101-150 Leake enters Week 8 with 127.8 all-purpose yards per game, placing him fourth in the league. He has injected life into an Elks’ return game that had been lagging in recent seasons, averaging 21.8 yards per kickoff return and 10.0 yards per punt return. Leake has recorded two kickoff returns of at least 40 yards with a long of 56.

One of a handful of players who can find the end zone any time he has the ball, Leake also has some touches from scrimmage, providing the Elks with a change of pace from Kevin Brown. Edmonton has put both Leake and Brown in the same backfield at times and should take advantage of a Hamilton defence allowing 6.93 yards per play. If your Week 8 lineup is heavy on high salaries, adding Leake at $4,500 is an intriguing gamble with considerable upside.

3. How many rushing touchdowns will Montreal pivot Caleb Evans score against Saskatchewan (2 or more/1 or less)?

Two or more. Evans ($7,000) takes the helm of the Alouettes’ offence in the wake of Cody Fajardo heading to the six-game injured list. He has been one of the league’s most productive short-yardage specialists, scoring 30 rushing majors since debuting with the REDBLACKS in 2021. The Riders have allowed just 11 offensive touchdowns, but we’re feeling Evans will take advantage of his receiving corps, getting him near the goal line so he can finish off drives.

4. Will the Roughriders have a 100-yard receiver against Montreal Thursday?

Yes. Consider this a double-or-nothing play as the improvement of Shea Patterson ($8,000) has continued to make the Saskatchewan receiving corps productive. The only question is which receiver goes over the century mark.

5. Will Calgary quarterback Jake Maier have over or under 254.5 passing yards against Ottawa on Friday?

Over. Maier ($12,000) has consecutive 300-yard games while completing nearly 80 per cent of his passes. He faces a REDBLACKS pass defence ranked third (268.3 yards per game). If Ottawa places its focus on containing Stamps’ running back Dedrick Mills ($9,000), then Maier will be positioned for a third straight 300-yard effort.

6. Will Winnipeg score over or under 24.5 points against Toronto on Saturday?

Over. The Blue Bombers meet an Argonauts’ defence that has given up 16 offensive touchdowns and is tied for the league lead with 12 passing touchdowns allowed. If Winnipeg pulls this off, that means pivot Zach Collaros ($11,000) breaks out of his season-long slump and improves his 2:7 TD:INT margin.

7. Does Ottawa defensive back Deandre Lamont make over or under 6.5 tackles against Winnipeg on Friday?

Under. Lamont is fourth with 38 defensive stops. However, the likelihood of Bombers’ star running back Brady Oliveira ($11,500) is up in the air. If Oliveira is out, the chances of Lamont topping the over becomes iffy at best.

8. Who will score Hamilton’s first touchdown against Edmonton on Sunday (receiver, running back or other)?

Receiver. Bo Levi Mitchell ($11,500) is second in the league with 12 passing majors and with the Elks allowing 302.3 passing yards and a 70.3 per cent completion rate, the bet is which Ticats’ wideout is on the receiving end of Mitchell’s 13th touchdown toss.