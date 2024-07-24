CFL Fantasy Projections: Bo Levi Mitchell tops all pivots

Our Week 8 CFL fantasy rankings are drastically different since the Lions have their first open date. That assures new faces atop quarterback and receiver.

Scoring should also resume the pace it had established before last week’s decline, so rely on us to help you put together a winning lineup.

Quarterbacks

1. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $11,500 Salary (19.7 Projected Fantasy Points): Mitchell should rebound from last week’s total of 12 FP and return to the form that saw him score better than 20 FP in three of his previous four games before Week 7. He’ll face an Elks pass defence allowing 309.3 yards per game and 10 completions of better than 30 yards.

2. Jake Maier, Calgary, $11,700 Salary (15.7 PFP): He’s trending up after throwing for a combined 623 yards and five touchdown passes in the last two games. His value increases further considering that Vernon Adams Jr. ($14,300) is off this week and Montreal’s Cody Fajardo is expected to miss multiple games.

3. McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Edmonton, $10,000 Salary (15.3 PFP): Last week’s season-low total of six fantasy points should not deter you from considering Bethel-Thompson against the Tiger-Cats, who are tied for the league lead with 12 passing majors allowed.

4. Caleb Evans, Montreal, $6,500 Salary (6 PFP): Evans’ running ability makes him a worthy option this week, and with Cody Fajardo ($13,800) sidelined, Evans’ big arm should be able to help the Alouettes add to their total of 12 completions of better than 30 yards.

5. Shea Patterson, Saskatchewan, $7,500 Salary (12 PFP): The growth continues to be on display as Patterson has scored at least 17.5 FP in two of his last three games. Facing the Alouettes’ defence is a major challenge, yet he’s emerging as more than just a filler for the injured Trevor Harris ($13,200).

Running Backs

1. Ka’Deem Carey, Toronto, $12,000 Salary (14.4 PFP): A mark of consistency, Carey has scored at least 11.7 FP in each game. Expect that to continue when the league’s leading rusher (429 yards) takes aim at a Winnipeg defence that has yielded a league-worst 119.3 yards per game on the ground.

2. James Butler, Hamilton, $11,000 Salary (16 PFP): Butler is positioned for a third straight game of at least 20 FP against the Elks. His value as a receiver has been on display as Butler has caught a total of 13 passes in the past two outings.

3. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $9,000 Salary (13.8 PFP): One could make a case for Mills being ahead of Carey and Butler, but the challenge of facing a REDBLACKS defence ranked third in total offensive yards allowed (348,5 yards per game) is enough to slightly temper expectations for the explosive back.

4. Ryquell Armstead, Ottawa, $6,000 Salary (13.3 PFP): Armstead is a reason why the REDBLACKS average 5.0 yards per carry, second only to the Argonauts (5.4). He’s also racked up four straight games of at least 11.1 FP, numbers that would be higher if Dustin Crum ($5,000) wasn’t taking the bulk of touches near the goal line and that Ottawa is last with 11 offensive majors.

5. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $11,500 Salary (13.9 PFP): He was more productive as a receiver (nine catches, 80 yards) in Week 7 than he was on the ground (nine carries, 49 yards). In what is one of the more interesting stats, Oliveira has 99 touches from scrimmage and nary a major to show for it.

Receivers

1. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $10,700 Salary (17.2 PFP): He’s scored at least 18.5 FP four times and has a pattern of scoring a touchdown in every other game. Since he was held without a major in Week 7…

2. Tyson Philpot, Montreal, $10,400 Salary (21 PFP): A three-game of at least 20 FP ended when he scored “just” 13.8 FP in the Week 6 loss to the Argos. He leads the league in catch rate (88 per cent) and yards after catch (277), so don’t worry too much with Cody Fajardo sidelined.

3. Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan, $10,500 Salary (13.8 PFP): Shea Patterson has heavily targeted Emilus in the past two games, looking in his direction 17 times. Emilus has caught 14 of those and remains productive despite an average depth yards per route of 8.6.

4. Dillon Mitchell, Edmonton, $8,500 Salary (11.7 PFP): This might be a bit too high a ranking for Mitchell, but if you’re looking for a deep threat since Justin McInnis ($12,000) and Alexander Hollins ($13,600) are off, look toward Mitchell, who is averaging 15.1 depth yards per route.

5. Tim White, Hamilton, $10,500 Salary (13.9 PFP): Happy days are here again for White since Bo Levi Mitchell has targeted him 30 times in the past three games. There’s considerable room for improvement since White has just one major this season, something that could change against Edmonton, which has allowed 10 passing majors.

6. Hergy Mayala, Montreal, $6,700 Salary (15.7 PFP): Mayala scored 21 FP in the Week 1 win over Saskatchewan, the first of three times he has scored at least 18.2 fantasy points. One of Evans’ strengths is throwing power, so expect Mayala to get a deep shot or two on Thursday.

7. Reggie Begelton, Calgary, $9,500 Salary (12 PFP): A season-best 18.2 FP in Week 7 is a promising sign that Begelton is returning atop the pecking order of the Stamps’ receiving corps. Ottawa has allowed just seven passing touchdowns, yet Begelton will continue getting his share of targets.

8. Kalil Pimpleton, Ottawa, $4,000 Salary (12.6 PFP): To no surprise Pimpleton’s second act was a downer as he scored 10.6 FP. We’re expecting Dru Brown ($10,400) to look for the speedy newcomer to create havoc in the middle of the field.

9. Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Edmonton, $9,000 Salary (13.9 PFP): A good bet for a rebound, Gittens will be able to improve on his 7.7 FP effort in Week 7, the first time this season he was held to single digits.

10. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $9,800 Salary (11.6 PFP): Projecting the production of Blue Bombers receivers has been a dicey proposition all season. Demski is the default option that stands the best bet of achieving his projection.

11. Jalen Philpot, Calgary, $4,500 Salary (8.6 PFP): There’s going to be more than one fantasy player who pairs up the Brothers Philpot. Sunday’s 20.8 FP performance feels like he’s trending toward bigger numbers.

12. Ontaria Wilson, Winnipeg, $5,000 Salary (11.2 PFP): Somewhere between his Week 6 and Week 7 lies the Wilson who should develop into a presence in the weekly rankings.

Defences

1. Saskatchewan, $9,800 Salary (10.2 PFP): The Roughriders have forced a league-best 19 turnovers and face a backup pivot with a career 15:22 TD:INT margin.

2. Toronto, $8,000 Salary (5.2 PFP): Don’t count on the Bombers to deliver too many big plays. The Argos have limited opponents to just nine thus far.

3. Montreal, $10,000 Salary (5.6 PFP): Only Saskatchewan has forced more turnovers than the 14 created by the Als.

4. Calgary, $8,500 Salary (4.6 PFP): Looking for a sleeper? We give you the Stampeders, who have four straight games with two sacks.