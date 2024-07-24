Checking Down: Dequoy returns, Oliveira misses practice

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders open Week 8 without some of their key players in the lineup.

Riders’ running back AJ Ouellette was ruled out for the game on Thursday, while Als’ quarterback Cody Fajardo was placed on the six-game injured list. Meanwhile, safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy returns to the lineup.

In other injury news, Blue Bombers’ running back Brady Oliveira missed practice on Tuesday as they prepare to face the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.

CFL.ca is Checking Down with news and notes from Week 8.

BC LIONS

– The Canadian Football League Honour Roll grades powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF) are in for week seven with William Stanback and Terry Williams earning accolades at their respective positions (CFL.ca).

– BCLions.com’s Matt Baker is back with his game takes after the Leos 25-24 loss to the Calgary Stampeders in Week 7 (BCLions.c0m).

– The Lions remain in first place in this week’s edition of the AMSOIL Power Rankings, but the gap between No. 1 and No. 3 is as thin as ever (CFL.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks announced on Tuesday that they have signed National defensive back Josh Hagerty and American defensive lineman DeMarcus Christmas (CFL.ca).

– Running back Kevin Brown is listed as a CFL Fantasy Sleeper in Week 8 by CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams. Check out all his picks for the week (CFL.ca).

– Who will will the matchup between the Elks and the Tiger-Cats in Week 8? CFL.ca’s writers are split up between the two in this week’s edition of Writers Picks (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Legendary Stampeder Wally Buono became the 50th member of the Calgary Stampeders Wall of Fame and the team celebrated with a win over the BC Lions in Week 7 (CityNews.ca)

– The CFL on TSN panel was impressed with the job the Stampeders defence did against an explosive Lions offence in Week 7 (TSN.ca).

– Check out Calgary’s Injury Report in preparation for their game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday, July 26 (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The Roughriders dominated this week’s PFF’s Honour Roll lineup on offence with quarterback Shea Patterson, receiver Ajou Ajou and offensive lineman Jacob Brammer making the list (CFL.ca).

– Running back AJ Ouellette was listed out for the game against the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday after missing practice all week with a hip injury (CFL.ca).

– The Riders will also be without Ouellette and wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker for the game against the Als. It’ll be up to the likes of Ajou Ajou and Frankie Hickson to replace their injured teammates (Brit Dort, CTVNews Regina).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Running back Brady Oliveira missed practice for the Blue Bombers on Tuesday as they prepare to face the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, July 27 (CFL.ca).

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced on Tuesday the 2024 inductees to the club’s Hall of Fame, including the Blue Bombers 1984 Grey Cup team in the 40th anniversary of that championship, and Bill Watchorn, a former chairperson and long-time member of the board of directors who will be added as a builder (BlueBombers.com).

– The Blue Bombers also announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran American defensive back Aaron Grymes to their practice roster (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– DeWayne Hendrix is at the head of the class for Week 7 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (CFL.ca).

– Bo Levi Mitchell sits atop all pivots in this week’s CFL Fantasy Projections. CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams has Mitchell scoring more points than any other quarterback in Week 8 as the Tiger-Cats face the Edmonton Elks (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca’s Don Landry writes about the Tiger-Cats’ physicality in their win against the Argonauts in his five takeaways from Week 7 (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Tuesday the signing of American defensive back Tarvarus McFadden and defensive lineman Atlias Bell (CFL.ca).

– Brandon C. Williams has an Argonaut as a start and one as a sit in this week’s edition of CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit. Check out which Double Blue player you should add to your lineup (CFL.ca).

– Defensive lineman Jared Brinkman missed practice on Tuesday while Jake Ceresna was limited. Check out the Argonauts Injury Report for Week 8 as they get ready to host the Blue Bombers on Saturday (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– Global linebacker Tyron Vrede put an exclamation mark on the REDBLACKS victory by making a crucial tackle on Javon Leake late in the game, writes Don Brennan (Ottawa Citizen).

– CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile has the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ hot streak as one of Four Storylines to Watch in Week 8. Can they make it four of five? (CFL.ca).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Montreal Alouettes have moved quarterback Cody Fajardo to the six-game injured list. The team made the news official on Wednesday morning with the release of its depth chart (CFL.ca).

– The Alouettes also announced on Wednesday that star safety Marc Antoine-Dequoy is returning to the lineup for the game against the Riders (MontrealAlouettes.com).

– Montreal trusts backup Caleb Evans to carry the burden in the absence of Fajardo for the first-place Alouettes (TSN.ca).