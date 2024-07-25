3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 8 win over Saskatchewan

MONTREAL – Two teams in first place came into Montreal on Thursday night, and it was the home team that came out on top as the Montreal Alouettes defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 20-16.

Davis Alexander led under centre with 178 yards and two passing touchdowns while Reggie White Jr. was responsible for both touchdowns in the win.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from Montreal’s Week 8 win over Saskatchewan.

17 – ALS SECOND HALF POINTS

Montreal’s comeback was fuelled by 17 second half points, and also holding the Roughriders to zero points in that time, after scoring just three points in the first half.

Davis Alexander and Reggie White Jr. had undeniable chemistry in the game as they connected for both of the Als’ touchdowns through the air, while Jose Maltos added another crucial six points with kicks from 16 and 21 yards out to seal the victory.

105 -RIDERS PENALTY YARDS

While the Riders put up good offence with Shea Patterson throwing for 222 yards while Frankie Hickson added 117 and a touchdown on the ground, Saskatchewan gave up 105 yards in penalties that allowed Montreal to keep drives alive and march downfield.

In comparison, the Als gave up just 50 penalty yards on five penalties, while the Riders were called eight times that allowed Montreal to keep pushing.

3 – ALS RECEIVERS WITH 50-PLUS YARDS

Alexander may have connected with White Jr. twice in the win, but it was a full team effort as both Tyson Philpot and Walter Fletcher also recorded over 50 yards in the win.

Philpot led the team with 88 yards while Fletcher added 53, with the Als opting for a successful passing game in the win as the team accumulated 269 yards passing compared to just 33 rushing yards on 11 attempts.