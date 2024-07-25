From the Editor’s Desk: Home teams dominating in 2024

I’m not sure how (time really does fly), but we are officially a third of the way through the 2024 season.

It’s been an incredible year so far with some fantastic games (just ask Matthew Cauz) and I can’t wait to see what the next two thirds bring.

One interesting trend over the first third has been the teams’ dominance at home.

Some notes from the CFL’s stats team:

Home teams won all four games in Week 7 and have won 11 of the last 14 games in their own stadium.

So far in 2024, home teams are 19-9 for a .679 winning percentage – the highest in CFL history.

The .679 mark is just ahead of 1963 at 45-21-2 .676 by home teams.

Does the trend continue? We’ll have to wait and find out as Week 8 kicks off in Montreal on Thursday night.

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Infinite possibilities

» CFL.ca Writer Picks: Who did Kristina pick?

» Costabile: 4 storylines to watch in Week 8

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!

Here’s my CFL Fantasy team for this week:

QB – Bo Levi Mitchell ($11,500) CAPTAIN

RB – Ka’Deem Carey ($12,000)

RB – James Butler ($11,000)

WR – Tyson Philpot ($10,400)

WR – Kurleigh Gittens Jr. ($9,000)

FLEX – Ajou Ajou ($3,500)

Defence – Toronto Argonauts

I’m rolling with Bo Levi Mitchell this week at quarterback. In three of Mitchell’s games this season he’s passed 20 FP and going against an Elks defence that gives up a ton of yards through the air (309.3) I think he’s a good choice to start and as my captain.

Ka’Deem Carey and James Butler are my running backs this week. Carey and the Argos are facing a Bomber defence that gives up a league-high 119.9 yards per game on the ground and if they are having quarterback troubles (last week Cameron Dukes was replaced by Nick Arbuckle late in the game) they will likely rely on him even more. Butler’s had back-to-back games of 100+ all purpose yards (28.5 FP against BC and 20.3 FP against Toronto). He’s also been used in the run and the pass game which means more points for his fantasy owners.

Tyson Philpot and Kurleigh Gittens Jr. are my receivers this week. With Cody Fajardo officially ruled out of Thursday’s contest (and subsequently added to the six-game injured list), Caleb Evans will need to look for a sure-handed receiver against a tough Riders defence. Saskatchewan is giving up a league-high yards through the air (328.2) so if the Als can take care of the football and avoid turnovers, Philpot should get some yards on the night. Gittens Jr. has been McLeod Bethel-Thompson‘s favourite target this season (37 catches on 49 targets) and that should continue against a Ticats defence that allows 301.0 passing yards per game.

Ajou Ajou is my FLEX player this week. When he saw some action last week he racked up 15 FP. At $3,500, the value is there for the rookie receiver who’s just getting started. He’s listed behind Samuel Emilus on the team’s depth chart but I still think he sees some action on Thursday night.

And finally, my defence is the Toronto Argonauts.

Saskatchewan at Montreal

Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET

This battle of two 5-1 teams is sure to be a heated one. I’m only slightly siding with the Roughriders here based on their exceptional ability to force turnovers (19 and +11 t/o ratio) and stop the run (allowing a league-low 50.3 per game).

PICK: Saskatchewan

Calgary at Ottawa

Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET

I know Calgary hasn’t won on the road yet (and Ottawa hasn’t lost at home) but streaks are meant to be broken, right? Ottawa’s last two wins have come against a team without a W yet and Calgary’s coming off a big victory against the five-win BC Lions. I think Jake Maier and co. get their first road win this weekend at TD Place.

PICK: Calgary

Winnipeg at Toronto

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Winnipeg hasn’t looked like the Winnipeg we have known over the last few seasons to start 2024 but I think they’re slowly getting there. This game could go either way for me (I’m not sure what Toronto is doing at quarterback at the time of this writing) but I took the Bombers to bounce-back from their loss to the Riders last week.

PICK: Winnipeg

Hamilton at Edmonton

Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET

My heart said Edmonton but my head said Hamilton. I sided with my head this time. This is the only pick I’ve made that I kind of hope I’m wrong.

PICK: Hamilton