Three players fined after Week 7 games

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has announced that three players have been fined following Week 7’s games.

Edmonton quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has been fined for a second violation of the CFL Code of Conduct by bringing the league into disrepute via comments made to the media.

Edmonton defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy has been fined for delivering a high hit on Ottawa wide receiver Bralon Addison.

Winnipeg linebacker Adam Bighill has been fined for unnecessary roughness for driving Saskatchewan quarterback Shea Patterson into the ground.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.