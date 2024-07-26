3 stats that defined Ottawa’s Week 8 win over Calgary

OTTAWA — Kalil Pimpleton did everything and more for the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday Night Football.

The young playmaker approached 300 total yards in the 33-6 win over the Calgary Stampeders in Week 8 to help his team stay a perfect 5-0 at home.

It wasn’t a one-man effort though, as quarterback Dru Brown also put forth a dominant performance while the defence completed the team effort with four sacks and zero touchdowns allowed.

Kicker Lewis Ward put the final touch on the win by converting all six of his kicks (four field goals, two extra points) as the REDBLACKS continue to prove they are threat to be reckoned with in the East Division.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from Ottawa’s win against Calgary in Week 8.

241 – Net yards of offence by Calgary

It was a complete team effort by the REDBLACKS on Friday. A defensive unit led by pass rusher Bryce Carter didn’t allow a single major to the Stampeders while netting four sacks and forcing two turnover on downs.

Carter finished with two sacks as Ottawa collapsed Calgary’s pocket all night, keeping Jake Maier to only 136 passing yards and running back Dedrick Mills to 43 rushing yards.

289 – Total yards by Kalil Pimpleton

Pimpleton single-handedly outgained Calgary’s offence with 289 total yards including special teams.

The versatile playmaker caught seven passes for 80 yards, returned one kickoff for 47 yards and eight punts for 162 more, including a 99-yard touchdown in the third quarter that all but settled the game.

18 to 9 – First down advantage for Ottawa

The REDBLACKS outgained the Stampeders 380 to 241 while also registering double the number of first downs as their opponent.

That’s even more impressive given the fact that running back Ryquell Armstead was ejected in the first half, causing the home team to rely on their passing game to move the ball. Brown delivered by completing 30 of 37 passes for 325 passing yards and a major as the key driving force for Ottawa’s offence.