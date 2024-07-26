Argos release WR Rasheed Bailey, 2 others

- News
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Friday morning that they have released receiver Rasheed Bailey, defensive back Amani Dennis and defensive lineman Jay Person.
Bailey, 30, was the Argos’ second-leading receiver with 24 catches for 245 yards and a pair of touchdowns through six games. He signed with the team as a free agent on February 26, after spending the first four years of his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The Argos signed Dennis late in the 2023 season. The 27-year-old did not record any stats this season. Person joined the team on July 1.
The Argos play host to the Bombers on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET at BMO Field.