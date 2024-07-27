3 stats that defined Toronto’s win over Winnipeg in Week 8

TORONTO — There was very little separating the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday at BMO Field.

The home team found a way to capture a 16-14 win on a day their quarterbacks Cameron Dukes and Nick Arbuckle finished a combined 15 of 26 for 124 yards and no scores or turnovers.

It was only possible thanks to a swarming defence that took matters into its own hands, scoring a vital fourth-quarter touchdown with defensive back Tarvarus McFadden and forcing a late turnover on downs to send the game to overtime.

There, it was kicker Lirim Hajrullahu staying perfect on the night to send the home fans into a frenzy and the Argonauts into their fourth win of the season.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Argos win over the Bombers in Week 8.

5 to 1 – Turnover differential for Toronto

Often times when you win the turnover battle, you win the game. It was no different on Saturday as the Argonauts forced five turnovers (three fumbles, a pick six and a crucial late turnover on downs) to come out on top in the low-scoring affair.

Despite Winnipeg outgaining Toronto 400-205, the Double Blue still found a way to win by taking the ball away from their opponent multiple times.

5 – Argonauts sacks

Toronto’s defensive front didn’t give Zach Collaros and the Bombers much room to breathe all evening, forcing five total sacks to add to their dominant five-turnover night.

Defensive lineman Jake Ceresna was responsible for two of those as one of the main driving forces for the Boatmen’s pass rush.

3/3 – Field goals made

Close games are often times decided by details and this one was no different.

While the Argos defence was the story of the night, Hajrullahu made all three of his field goals to give the Double Blue the win in overtime.