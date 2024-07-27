Ticats take on Elks to close out Week 8

EDMONTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Elks meet in Week 8’s finale in great need of a win. Both teams have been close in most of their games, but there’s no more room for error in their pursuit for a playoff spot.

Edmonton interim head coach Jarious Jackson now has a game under his belt and although it ended in a 20-14 loss to Ottawa, there’s aspects to build on.

Hamilton visits Commonwealth Stadium off their first win of the season and are attempting to find their way back into the East Division race.

Higher productivity is needed out of the Elks offence if they hope to come away with their first victory and Jackson will likely look for answers out of anyone who can provide them.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson gets the start at quarterback but don’t be surprised if Tre Ford plays a larger role for a team that had scored the second fewest points in the league coming into the week.

If given the time, Bethel-Thompson has the weapons at receiver to put pressure on the opposing defence.

Dillon Mitchell remains the primary target but Eugene Lewis is showing why he’s one of the top threats in the game after a seven reception, 74-yard performance against the REDBLACKS.

The Ticats secondary is allowing over 300 yards per contest, so there’s opportunities for Mitchell and Lewis to make plays.

Trying to limit their space falls on Robert Panabaker, Destin Talbert and Jamal Peters.

Kenneth George Jr. should also be feeling good about himself after an interception against Toronto in Week 7.

A key part of the offence for the Elks centres around getting their rushers going. Kevin Brown has struggled out of the gate, meaning Javon Leake could see more touches. It’s a run game that ranks dead last with just 370 yards.

If they hope to kickstart it, they’ll need to do it against a defence that is in the top half of the league in limiting yards on the ground.

The Ticats front is talented with Brandon Barlow, DeWayne Hendrix and Casey Sayles wreaking havoc on the defensive line.

Hendrix feels like his game is rounding into form and is excited to face his former teammate in Bethel-Thompson.

“He’s like the Brett Favre of the CFL, a really great quarterback,” Hendrix told reporters.

“He can put it in some tight windows and break down the defences, just a great overall quarterback. We have to start fast and finish fast.”

Should Brown and Leake find holes at the line, they’ll have to deal with the recently acquired Jonathan Moxey at linebacker.

What may be more important than putting points on the board for the Elks is keeping them off of it when Ticats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell enters the game.

Mitchell is 59 yards away from reaching 2,000 and sits second in touchdown passes with 12 on the year.

His most relied upon weapons, Shemar Bridges, Steven Dunbar Jr. and Tim White, all have at least 340 yards, led by Bridges’ 400.

So what’s it all mean for the Elks secondary? It’s a tall order for a team giving up the second most pass yards per game at 309.3.

Darrius Bratton and Kai Gray remain two of Jackson’s better defenders when the ball goes through the air but Marcus Lewis and Loucheiz Purifoy have to bring their best effort to slow the league’s second ranked pass game.

Similar to their opponent, the Ticats have to start getting more out of James Butler. Butler has a track record of success and knows the Elks well from his time in BC, which could help.

But Edmonton’s defence has been stellar in blanketing the run.

Nick Anderson, Nyles Morgan and their new addition in Derrick Moncrief provide stability at linebacker.

At the line of scrimmage, Noah Curtis and Shawn Oakman are imposing forces capable of closing holes and getting to quarterbacks.

With a win under their belt, Ticats head coach Scott Milanovich wants his team to play with confidence going forward.

“Just more of the same, same focus, same intensity, same level of hunger for a win,” Milanovich told reporters of what he expects.

“It’s 1-0 again this week. It was good for the guys to get rewarded but now you need to keep stacking wins. ”

Hamilton can make it two victories in a row on Sunday night, while Edmonton has the opportunity to snap their slide in front of their home fans.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Canadian fans can catch the game on TSN. U.S. audiences can watch on CBS Sports while International audiences on CFL+.

— With files from Ticats.ca and GoElks.com