3 stats that defined Hamilton’s Week 8 win over Edmonton

EDMONTON — It was all Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night, for the most part anyways.

Before Edmonton put Tre Ford into the game in the fourth quarter and he scored three times for the visitors, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats were dominating at Commonwealth Stadium. Despite the rally in the final frame from Ford, the Ticats had enough of a lead to hold on for their second win in a row.

Bo Levi Mitchell recovered from an early-game interception and went on to throw for a career-best five touchdown passes and his running back, James Butler, was a workhorse with 20+ touches in the 44-28 win.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Ticats win over the Elks in Week 8.

24 – TOTAL TOUCHES FOR JAMES BUTLER

It was clear that the game plan for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was to get James Butler involved early and often in the offence.

The running back was used in both the run and pass game against Edmonton, showing off his dual-threat ability.

Butler carried the rock 21 times for 98 yards, his longest going for 13 yards, and caught all three passes thrown his way for 19 yards.

5 – BO LEVI MITCHELL PASSING TOUCHDOWNS

Bo Levi Mitchell found four different receivers for a career-high five touchdown passes on Sunday night. Tim White“>Tim White (two), Luther Hakunavanhu, Jevoni Robinson and Kiondré Smith all caught majors for the Tiger-Cats.

Hakunavanhu’s was the longest, going for 66-yards while Smith’s was also a deep shot from Mitchell, going for 59-yards into the end zone.

Robinson, the six-foot-eight, 225-pounder, became just the second Global player to score a touchdown in the CFL (BC’s defensive lineman Tibo Debaillie was the first, scoring in Week 1 against Toronto).

1 – BLOCKED PUNT

Not to get lost in the magic that we saw from Mitchell and his receivers on offence, special teams played a big role in the Tiger-Cats win on Sunday as well.

To go along with Marc Lieggiho’s perfect night on field goals (three-for-three), Dennis McKnight’s unit blocked their second punt in as many weeks.

Kobe Jones got his hands on the Jake Julien punt late in the second quarter and DQ Thomas returned it to the Edmonton 12-yard line. Just one play later, Mitchell found Robinson for his team’s first passing major of the game, setting in motion for the Ticats’ quarterback’s career-best night.